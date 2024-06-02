"It's an arranged marriage" — Cheryl Burke says celebrities thinking of joining Dancing with the Stars should be single

In the latest episode of her S*x, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, host Cheryl Burke advised celebrities who wish to participate in Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) to "be single." On May 31 episode, Burke was joined by entertainment journalist, Dave Quinn. The duo spoke about the romance happening on screen and behind the scenes of the reality TV show.

When the guest star Quinn asked Cheryl Burke about her opinion on why many people date in the show, this is what the host had to say:

“It’s an arranged marriage. It’s very much an arrangement, seriously, and it is black and white. Either love each other or hate each other for real.”

Talking about the ‘close’ proximity between stars while on the show, and the possibility of falling in love with their dance partner, Burke added:

“You’re not like, oh yeah, he’s cute. Like no, no. I either like you or I don’t, because like you’re eight hours a day, seven days a week. That’s insane for three months. I mean, you’re vulnerable.”

On the flip side, Burke also noted that being ‘stuck’ with a dance partner for a long time while doing the show can be a challenge if the two are fighting. Referencing one of the former contestant’s experience with a partner, she stated:

“They were like, ‘It’s so intimate and you’re stuck with this person. Like, you better try and make it work at least.’”

Cheryl Burke, who has won Dancing With the Stars seasons 2 and 3, also mentioned that celebrity contestants have to be “vulnerable” and “strip it all down” to succeed in the show.

“Be single” — Cheryl Burke shares advice for celebs wanting to join Dancing with the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars alum, Cheryl Burke, candidly spoke about her years of experience in the competition in her podcast. She’s been part of the dancing show since season 2 in 2006, except for seasons 20-22, 24, and 26. Then, she decided to leave the show for good after season 31 (2022).

In total, Cheryl Burke has competed on 25 seasons of the famed show as well as one installment of the Juniors spinoff. With such vast experience, Burke has one piece of advice for anyone considering joining the reality show:

“Be single if you do Dancing With the Stars. That’s all I’m saying.”

Cheryl Burke is not the first one to vocalize her opinions about the competition. Another ex-contestant, Brooke Burke, admitted to having a "crush" on her dance partner Derek Hough in Cheryl’s podcast in October 2023. Brooke, who was married to actor David Charvet when DWTS aired, mentioned that she “would have had an affair” with Hough.

"Had I not been married, I would have hoped we would have had a love affair," Brooke mentioned.

The two partnered together during DWTS season 7 (2008), which they won. Brooke also talked about the experience with her dance partner, saying that she felt “so connected” and “intimate” while dancing together.

