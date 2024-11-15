“Lol”— Baddies Midwest fans react to Akbar saying she’s a celebrity

Baddies Midwest season 6 premiered with two episodes on November 3. A third episode, Motor City Mouth, was released on November 10. The three new episodes introduced some new baddies to the mix while the OGs tried adjusting.

One such new baddie was Akbar, who came in on episode 2 and blended smoothly with the others. In episode 3, the new girl, Summer, and Ahna got into a physical fight because the former didn't like her experience with the OG during the auditions. Natalie de-escalated the fight, asking Summer to respect the OG because she had seen more days on Baddies Midwest.

Reacting to this, Akbar took to a Baddies Midwest confessional, where she said one would get respected if they showed respect to the others. Comparing herself with her co-stars, she said she didn't pay attention to those things because she was a celebrity while the others were just women. Fans of the show flocked to X to react to this comment by Akbar, as most of them found it funny.

"Akbar thinking that she is an actual celebrity is nasty business lol," said one fan.

"Akbar said she don’t look down on the other girls because she is a celebrity," said another fan.

"Who is this Akbar girl. I’ve never seen or heard of her before and she said she’s a celebrity???" a third one wrote.

"Akbar thinking she’s more of a “celebrity” than the other girls is crazy," another wrote.

While some fans of Baddies Midwest said they didn't know who Akbar was before she came onto the show, others remembered her from Love & Hip Hop.

"“I don’t look down on these women just because I’m a celebrity” I would hope not because idek who the hell you are," an X user said.

"Is the celebrity in the room w/ us? lmfao cus btch who are you? The fat mouthy btch from Love and Hip Hop who music wasn’t poppin… now she got weight loss surgery & jumped on another reality show cus & the music STILLLLL ain’t it?" another X user said.

"Who told akbar she a celebrity ….. be so f**king fr babe," one commented.

"AKBAR U are not a damn celebrity girl you and everybody on Baddies on the same level," commented another.

Things Akbar said on Baddies Midwest season 6 episode 13

Calling herself a celebrity wasn't the only stirring comment Akbar made on Baddies Midwest. She also caused an internet frenzy when she spoke about Diamond the Body and Rollie's fight in episode 3.

The OGs Diamond, aka DTB, and Rollie got into a physical fight after DTB, in a video on social media, asked Rollie to go play with her kid, who she smoked with, and Rollie got offended by the statement. However, in episode 3, after Rollie explained that she did so because she didn't want her son to get into drugs or overdose. Diamond understood where she was coming from and apologized to her.

After everything was amicable between the two again, Akbar brought up the topic and said that Diamond also owed an apology to Rollie's son since the comment was about him. DTB then looked into the camera and apologized to him, but fans of Baddies Midwest on the internet thought it wasn't Akbar's place to say so.

Fans of Baddies Midwest season 6 can follow its official Instagram account- @thezeusnetworkbaddies.

