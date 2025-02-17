  • home icon
Love Island star Maura Higgins alleges infidelity by Pete Wicks amid breakup

By Amijeet Singh
Modified Feb 17, 2025 11:30 GMT
&quot;IF&quot; - UK Premiere - Source: Getty
Maura Higgins attends the UK Premiere of "IF" at Cineworld Leicester Square (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Maura Higgins, the 34-year-old Love Island star, accused her ex-boyfriend Pete Wicks of cheating after they broke up, according to Independent. Higgins had a night out with friends on February 14, sharing photos on her Instagram page.

When photographers asked Higgins about Wicks' whereabouts during dinner at a London restaurant, she suggested he might be cheating.

“Dunno. Probably cheating,” the Love Island star replied to the reporters.

Higgins and Wicks allegedly split in February 2025, after being linked since June of the previous year. At that time, Higgins appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, while Wicks competed on Strictly Come Dancing. The two were first seen together in June, but reportedly went their separate ways in February, according to The Independent.

Love Island star Maura Higgins sings along to breakup songs a day after the "cheating" jibe

The Love Island star, Maura Higgins, attended a Whitney Houston tribute show at the London Palladium on February 15. Higgins, who recently split from Pete Wicks, posted videos on Instagram of the performers singing Houston's songs. In one video, Higgins sang along to Where Do Broken Hearts Go?. Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks had known each other for over five years.

In a January 20 We Need To Talk podcast appearance, Wicks talked about Higgins, saying they shared a similar sense of humor and praised her intelligence. He also mentioned that they had been friends for six years, always supporting each other from a distance. Wicks hinted that their relationship had changed recently, suggesting a possible romance.

“We have the same sense of humor, she’s super intelligent and I think that is sometimes what people don’t realize about Maura," stated Pete Wicks.
Wicks further continued praising the Love Island star as he stated:

"She’s incredibly witty and we have always been there for each other in the past six years at a distance where we have always kind of been friends and been there for each other and whatever else."

Pete Wicks also shared that he had decided to keep his personal life more private after years of being in the public eye. He explained that he was at a different stage in his life and no longer wanted to focus on the things that made him famous, such as his relationships and reality TV background.

As mentioned earlier, after leaving the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle in December, Maura Higgins talked openly about her relationship with Pete Wicks. She admitted missing him while filming, just like she missed her friends and family. Higgins praised Wicks for being supportive during her time away.

“Let’s be real, I said it. I said the words I miss him. I do miss him like I missed all my friends and family. And honestly, he’s been so supportive,” stated Maura Higgins.
While in Australia, Higgins did not know if Wicks was still competing on Strictly Come Dancing. She expressed pride in his accomplishments and looked forward to seeing him when she returned.

Currently, Love Island: All Stars has been airing on the TV screens at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
