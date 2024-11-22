I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet the late arrivals entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has once again brought the excitement of the jungle to audiences with its 2024 edition. The ITV program, which is hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, never fails to deliver fresh challenges, drama, and surprises.

A variety of well-known TV personalities, broadcasters, and entertainers are on this year's roster. Two additional late arrivals are expected to cause a stir in the camp as the rivalry intensifies.

Reverend Richard Coles and TV personality Maura Higgins have joined the cast, contributing their own personalities and narratives. As they adjust to jungle life with their fellow campmates, their arrival—which has been hinted at in recent episodes—promises more drama and mystery.

Who is Maura Higgins from I'm A Celebrity?

Maura Higgins, a 33-year-old TV personality, first shot to fame after appearing in the fifth season of Love Island in 2019. Known for her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude, she became a fan favorite.

Since then, Maura has built a thriving career in television, including appearances on Dancing on Ice and as the host of Glow Up Ireland. She has also ventured into presenting, hosting Love Island USA Aftersun, and featuring on popular shows like This Morning.

As Maura heads into the jungle, she's excited about the detox aspect of the experience. Ahead of her appearance, she spoke to ITVX on November 20, 2024, and said:

“I love my fake tan, but I’m excited to be without it. My skin is going to be flawless,”

She also revealed that she's looking forward to a break from her phone. However, Maura admitted she’s most nervous about the infamous eating challenges and the possibility of encountering spiders in the Bushtucker trials. She added:

‘I hope I make myself proud. I’m excited but also very nervous, because I’m scared of absolutely everything.’

Currently single, Maura has clarified rumors surrounding her personal life, stating: “I date, but I’m very much single.” Her recent dating history includes relationships with Curtis Pritchard, Chris Taylor, and Giovanni Pernice.

Fans can follow her jungle journey and more updates on Instagram under the handle @maurahiggins.

Who is Reverend Richard Coles from I'm A Celebrity?

At 62, Reverend Richard Coles brings a blend of musical, broadcasting, and clerical experience to I'm A Celebrity. As a former member of the 1980s band The Communards, Richard rose to fame with hits like Don’t Leave Me This Way.

Transitioning from the music industry, he became a priest and later a household name through his appearances on TV and radio shows such as BBC Radio's Saturday Live, QI, and Would I Lie to You?

Richard shared his apprehensions with ITVX on November 20 about joining the jungle as a late entrant, saying:

“I am nervous about going in there and not recognizing people. You could be talking to the most famous influencer in the world and not know who it is.”

Despite his concerns, he expressed excitement about the challenge of participating in I'm A Celebrity, noting, “This is my kind of thing.” Fans might also find it endearing that he shares a quirky connection with co-host Dec Donnelly. He revealed:

“Dec and I share a love of sausage dogs! We've swapped pictures before of our sausage dogs.”

Richard’s Instagram handle is @revrichardcoles, where he shares glimpses of his life as a writer, presenter, and dog lover.

High Street of Horrors, the next episode of I'm A Celebrity will air at 4 pm EST on ITV1, STV, and ITVX.

