I'm A Celebrity 2024: List of cast members explored

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! aired on ITV1 on Sunday, November 17, for its 2024 edition. The program, well known for its demanding Bushtucker Trials and challenging jungle obstacles, will feature ten new contestants willing to forgo their lavish lifestyles to survive in the Australian outback.

The show promises three weeks of challenges, adventure, and companionship, hosted by seasoned broadcasters Ant and Dec. I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked, an ITV2 spin-off program, will offer more details and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Complete list of competitors

This year's lineup features a diverse range of celebrities, such as pop stars, sports legends, and social media influencers. The full list of competitors entering the jungle is as follows:

Coleen Rooney

Tulisa Contostavlos

Alan Halsall

Oti Mabuse

Melvin Odoom

Barry McGuigan

Danny Jones

Jane Moore

Dean McCullough

GK Barry

Coleen Rooney, wife of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, is a well-known figure in Britain. Currently residing in Cheshire, she was born in Merseyside.

Recently, she was in the headlines for her role in the Wagatha Christie scandal, where she exposed Rebecca Vardy for allegedly leaking her private Instagram stories to the press. Regarding her decision to join the show, she shared:

“It has taken many, many years, but I’m finally doing it. I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different.”

Tulisa Contostavlos

Tulisa Contostavlos (Image via ITV)

Former N-Dubz star and The X Factor's youngest judge, Tulisa Contostavlos, brings her adventurous spirit to the jungle. She rose to popularity as she navigated the music industry in the early 2000s.

Over the years, she has been involved in contentious court proceedings, a s*x tape scandal, and medical issues. Through her appearance on the show, she hopes to show the world her true self, stating:

“I feel really adventurous this year and want to do things that take me out of my comfort zone.”

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall (Image via ITV)

Known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, Alan Halsall is ready to let viewers see the man behind the soap character. He claims that his presence this year was the show's "worst-kept secret," as he had to withdraw from it last year due to an ACL injury.

Since making his Cobbles debut in 1998, the 39-year-old actor has acted in many storylines that have dealt with love, heartbreak, and domestic abuse. However, he is now prepared to face the difficulties of the jungle.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse (Image via ITV)

A two-time winner of Strictly Come Dancing, Oti Mabuse has since transitioned to being a judge on ITV's Dancing On Ice. Oti, who has won eight South African Latin American titles, is ready for the challenges in I'm A Celebrity. She acknowledged:

“Snakes are not my thing. I am petrified of them, and they are my biggest fear.”

Melvin Odoom

Melvin Odoom (Image via ITV)

Melvin, 44, was born on July 30, 1980, in London. He is the brother of famous actress Jonah Odoom, who has appeared in popular British soap operas including Hollyoaks and Coronation Street.

Known for his skills as a presenter on BBC Radio 1, Melvin Odoom is concerned about snoring in the I'm A Celebrity camps and the scarcity of food. He joked:

“I can become a different person if I haven’t eaten enough – I am Moody Melvin!”

Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan (Image via ITV)

At 63, former boxing champion Barry McGuigan is the oldest contestant in I'm A Celebrity 2024. His accolades include winning gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and the world featherweight title in 1985. He was also inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005.

He hopes to conquer the psychological aspects of jungle life, saying:

“It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part I want to conquer before I get too old.”

Danny Jones

Danny Jones (Image via ITV)

Danny Jones, lead singer of McFly and a judge on shows like The Masked Singer, is eager to prove himself. He is married to former Miss England Georgia Horsley, and together they have a 6-year-old son, Cooper. Preparing for the trials, he quipped:

“I’ve stopped drinking caffeine and lowered my calories. It’s not going to be anything like the rice and beans!”

Jane Moore

Jane Moore (Image via ITV)

A panelist on Loose Women, Jane Moore, looks forward to meaningful conversations with her fellow campmates. As a journalist and panelist, Jane isn't scared to speak up or defend her beliefs, which might make her a distinctive character on I'm A Celebrity. She remarked:

“I find people really interesting and want to have organic conversations. I hope they don’t get offended!”

Dean McCullough

Dean McCullough (Image via ITV)

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough admits he’s “terrified of everything.” He hopes his journey in I'm A Celebrity inspires young people, especially as someone who has been sober for four years.

GK Barry

GK Barry (Image via ITV)

TikTok sensation and Saving Grace podcast host GK Barry brings her humor and honesty to I'm A Celebrity.

In 2023, Barry made her TV debut as a guest on Love Island: Aftersun. She went on to compete on The Weakest Link and The Wheel. She also made appearances on Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer and Loose Women in 2024. Recalling her limited camping experience, she shared:

“I did once sleep in a tent in the garden but went in after a few hours as it wasn’t very fun.”

All episodes of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will be available on ITVX.

