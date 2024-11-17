Which businesses did Rashuan Willaims invest in on Shark Tank season 16 episode 5? Details explored

Shark Tank season 16 episode 5 was released exclusively on ABC on November 15, 2024. In this episode, Sharks- Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, and guest Shark Rashaun Williams agreed to a total of four investment deals. As fans already know, Rashaun Williams was a guest investor in this episode, and he partnered up with Lori and Kevin to invest in two businesses, respectively.

Rashaun invested in Chalkless and Y'all Sweet Tea. He and Kevin agreed to invest $400,000 for 4% equity with royalties in Chalkless. Additionally, Lori and Rshaun invested $500,000 in Y'all Sweet Tea for 15% equity.

The synopsis of Shark Tank season 16 episode 5 reads as the following:

"A kid-friendly cardboard cutter; a way to strengthen one's athletic grip; a creative content camp for kids; a refreshing twist on sweet tea; Rashaun Williams returns as a guest shark."

Trending

Rashuan Williams makes his second appearance in Shark Tank season 16 episode 5

The first business that Rashaun invested in, Chalkless, primarily targeted athletes and customers interested in sports. Their 'Chalkless Grip Enhancer' is a product that provides a strong grip and reduces residue on sports equipment.

As per their product description on ABC, it can be used for "lifting, climbing, and high-performance" outdoor activities. Shark Rashaun Williams, alongside Kevin O'Leary, agreed on a deal at $400,000 for 4% equity with royalties. The royalty part of the agreement stated that royalty was at $2.50 per unit till it reached 4 million. Once the 4 million mark has been reached, the per unit amount will be changed to 25 cents.

The second company Rashaun invested in on Shark Tank season 16 episode 5 was Y'all Sweet Tea. Based in Alabama, this company has embraced originality in Southern-style tea by introducing various flavors, including Georgia Peach. They bring a variety of different flavors, including caffeinated and de-caffeinated options. After their pitch ended, Lori Greiner and Raushan Williams agreed to invest $500,000 in Y'all Sweet Tea for 15% equity.

While talking about his experience being a guest Shark, Raushan Williams told Chicago ABC7 on November 16, 2024, that being on the show "is so amazing." He continued:

"The Shark Tank experience is so amazing in so many different ways. As a professional investor, the only thing I am good at is investing. So, to go on a platform, where I can take my skill set and teach people all across the country how to become a good investor and a good founder is amazing. "

He also reflected on "competing" with other sharks on the ABC show and praised them for being "funny, hilarious, witty, and smart." He said:

"But then the other sharks are so funny, hilarious, witty, and smart, that I am not used to competing professionally on stage with seven other people to win investments."

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 are released every week on Fridays at 8/7c exclusively on ABC and on the streaming platform Hulu TV. Viewers can follow their official Instagram page to stay updated with episode teasers and sneak peeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback