Love Island USA star Huda criticizing Iris, abusing Jeremiah, and her meltdown isn't setting a good example for her daughter, if you ask me

Love Island USA season 7 has shown how invested Huda Mustafa has been in her relationship with Jeremiah, despite them only knowing each other for a few days. The latest recoupling ceremony, featured in episode 12, resulted in Huda and Jeremiah being separated after the public voted to pair Jeremiah with the new bombshell, Iris.

In this episode, an overly emotional Huda wonder what she was doing wrong and whether America thought she wasn’t good enough for Jeremiah. While she ultimately stood up for herself and called Jeremiah out for his behavior, her overall demeanor during the episode didn’t reflect well on her.

Even though Iris chose not to pair up with Jeremiah, Huda referred to her as "weird" and made further negative comments about her. She also called Jeremiah a "b*tch" and a "p*ssy a**" for saying he was open to exploring a connection with Iris.

Huda's conduct throughout the episode made me think of her daughter and how she would feel watching her mother on TV later. If you ask me, Huda is setting the wrong example for her daughter as nobody should be so invested in a relationship so soon that they can't distinguish right from wrong. While some might label her as emotionally invested, I think her behavior borders on obsessive and she employs manipulative tactics to achieve her goals.

Moreover, contrary to Huda's claims, I don’t consider her emotionally mature as her actions don't reflect that maturity. While she was right to confront Jeremiah about his behavior and his lack of support when she needed him, it's never okay to hurl abuse at another person.

Furthermore, Huda blaming Iris for the date and insisting that the cast member reveal what happened during her date with Jeremiah leads me to believe that she holds Iris just as accountable as she does Jeremiah for the situation.

What happened in Love Island USA season 7 episode 13?

The latest episode of Love Island USA season 7 can be easily termed the "Huda show," as her emotional outbursts earned her the most screen time. To begin with, Huda spoke to Ace and explained why she was so invested in her relationship with Jeremiah.

The Love Island USA season 7 cast member told Ace that she was a single mother, which made dating difficult for her. However, Ace was unfazed since he had been raised by a single mother himself. Later that night, Huda criticized Jeremiah for not being there for her, stating that her "husband" would never treat her the way he did.

She called him a "b*tch" as she went to bed angry and felt anxious when she discovered that the bombshells and their new partners were sent on a date in the middle of the night. While the new couples were on their dates, Huda spoke to Amaya about her situation, expressing that the male Love Island USA star's actions didn’t make sense to her.

Once the couples returned, Jeremiah spoke to the male islanders about what had happened while Huda eavesdropped on their conversation. When she heard that her Love Island USA season 7 partner might be open to exploring a connection with Iris, she screamed as she walked away, urging him to be with Iris.

She yelled at him even more and hurled abuses at him while the other female cast members tried to calm her down, telling her to "keep it classy."

"You're a b*tch," she cried.

She called him a "p*ssy a** b*tch," as she proceeded to confront Iris about her and Jeremiah's date. Huda broke down in tears again while the Love Island USA season 7 bombshell consoled her, telling her that he was not worth her tears. The other islanders gathered around her, comforting Huda as she insisted that everything Jeremiah had told her was a "lie."

Despite her tantrums and meltdown, when Jeremiah asked if they could speak privately, Huda rightfully called him out. She refused to accept his apology, telling him that he liked to victimize himself. She also criticized him for not being there for her, standing her ground and declaring that they were "done."

New episodes of Love Island USA air Monday to Sunday, except on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

