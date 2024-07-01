"Love the mess"— Love Island USA season 6 fans praise producers for latest elimination twist

Love Island USA season 6 aired a new episode this week on Sunday, June 30, 2024. During the segment, the viewers voted for which couples they wanted to see go further in the competition, followed by another double elimination which resulted in Cassidy and Nigel being sent home.

However, the elimination process was a little different than the preceding ones. The cast received text messages informing the islanders to stand behind the islander they wanted to keep safe as opposed to them collectively voting for who they wanted to eliminate. The two people with the fewest people standing before them were sent home.

Fans of Love Island USA season 6 fans took to social media to react to the twist and were impressed with the producers for coming up with the twist. One person wrote on X:

Trending

"Oh producers are eating with these twist not stand behind the person you want to save I love the mess !! #LoveIslandUSA"

Expand Tweet

"Standing next to the person you want to save oh the producers ate that so bad #loveislandusa," another viewer mentioned.

"USA producers are eating with these fire pit scenarios wdym standing behind the person??? lmsoo that's so evil #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

Although the Love Island USA season 6 fans appreciated the twist, they criticized them for coming up with scenarios to save Rob and Olivia aka Liv:

"This is so f***ed…of course all of them are gonna choose the people who have been there longer, it’s so obvious the producers are rigging it for Liv and Rob to stay in the villa, I feel so bad for Cassidy #loveislandusa," a viewer wrote on X.

"The producers constantly letting the islanders choose who to save when they know the public wants Rob GONE! #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

"The way producers keep allowing the islanders to vote when Rob was supposed to be sent back home about 2 weeks ago.. pack it up! #loveiland #loveislandusa #loveislandaftersun," an X user wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further said about the twist:

"This elimination twist is wild, what a twist! Love Island producers, ya'll know what you're doing this season #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"Producers seriously deserve an Emmy for this season...#loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 — What happened in the elimination ceremony in episode 18?

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 18, while at the firepit, the cast received text messages informing them who all were safe. As per the show's format, America voted for their favorite couples and the two pairs with the fewest votes were up for elimination. Typically, the cast then votes on who they want to eliminate, but in the latest segment, producers threw in another curve ball for the islanders.

Serena read out who the first safe couple was, which turned out to be Leah and Miguel. Following suit, Nicole read out another text, noting that JaNa and Kenny were safe. Serena read out another text, which saved Kaylor and Aaron. Kendall's text message saved Serena and Kordell, and Olivia revealed that the "fifth and final" safe couple was Nicole and Kendall.

This meant Olivia and Nigel, and Rob and Cassidy were at risk of being eliminated from Love Island USA season 6. Cassidy received a text message that asked the unsafe cast members to stand in front of the fire pit. Kordell received a text which noted that instead of the islanders collectively deciding who to vote out, they had to stand behind the islander who they wanted to save, making their alliances and bonds public.

"Safe islanders, you must now decide who you want to save by standing behind that islander. The two islanders with the least amount of people standing behind them will be dumped tonight," the text read.

The Love Island USA season 6's safe contestants individually received text messages telling them to stand behind the player they wanted to save:

Olivia — Serena, JaNa, Kaylor, Nicole, Leah

Rob — Kordell, Aaron, Kendall, Miguel

Nigel — Kenny.

Cassidy — Nobody stood behind the season 6 bombshell.

After the episode aired, Love Island USA season 6 fans took to social media and praised the producers for the new twist. However, as aforementioned, some criticized them for trying to continuously save Rob from elimination.

All episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback