“Lovely tribute”- Survivor fans react to episode 10 being dedicated to Barb Probst

Survivor season 47 continues its legacy with Jeff Probst hosting his 46th season. Episode 10, titled Loyal to the Soil, aired on November 20, featuring teammates negotiating for rice and competing in a reward challenge. The episode ended with a tribute to Jeff Probst's late mother, Barb Probst, who passed away on November 7, as shared by Jeff's brother Brent on Instagram.

The message on the tribute card at the end of the episode read:

"Dedicated to Barb, the biggest Survivor fan of all time. See you on our next adventure."

Fans came to X to react to this tribute on the show. Some recognized her and found the tribute touching, others were left wondering who she was because the tribute message didn't contain Barb's surname.

"What a lovely tribute to Jeff's mom and biggest #Survivor fan, Barb Probst, at the close ~," said one fan.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"RIP Barb. She was Jeff’s mom who recently passed away if you didn’t know," said another fan.

"Not me thinking the message at the end was for midwest Barb," one wrote.

"Barb getting her shoutout at the end of this episode," added another.

Some fans didn't know who Barb was so they came to X puzzled.

"Who is Barb? I am the biggest most loyal #Survivor fan. I need a shout-out too…," an X user said.

"I’ve watched #SURVIVOR for years, but who is Barb?" another X user wrote.

"Does anyone know who Barb is?? #Survivor episode was dedicated to her," commented one.

Survivor host Jeff Probst's mother Barb Probst and her death

An avid fan of the coveted series, and host Jeff Probst's mother, Barbara Probst, was also a member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity which helps underprivileged women with academic achievements, healthcare and also sets up educational camps.

On November 9, in the Instagram post announcing the news of Barb's passing, Jeff's brother Brent wrote:

"My amazing mom Barbara Probst passed away peacefully yesterday in her home. She was the best mom, grandma and just a fantastic person full of love and life. For the last couple years, she had full-time care for dementia and died one week before her 86th birthday."

He further added that she had a great life and recognized that he was the way he was because she and his father raised him with love and humor. He added that she was a great person and that he would miss her for the rest of his life.

And even though Jeff hasn't publicly spoken about the passing of his mother, many others like have. Like the Executive Director of the Delta Gamma Fraternity, Roxanne Ebner LaMuth. According to the DeltaGamma blog, she said:

"It was her contagious energy and beautiful spirit that had a positive and powerful impact on me personally, as well as on thousands of DG sisters throughout North America."

Their official blog also reveals that the organization is gathering funds for the Barbara Bartlett Probst Honorary Scholarship, which was set up by Barb's family.

New episodes of Survivor season 47 are released on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback