Married at First Sight Australia alum Domenica Calarco announces pregnancy

Married At First Sight Australia star Domenica Calarco revealed her pregnancy through Instagram on March 12, 2025. The 31-year-old shared medical confirmation of her 14-week pregnancy milestone, with a September 2025 due date. Her announcement video included ultrasound footage dated February 26, 2025, with Dr. Brian Hollis, along with pregnancy test results, and family reactions.

The Mad Woman podcast host documented her Nonna's response alongside celebrations with five close friends at her Sydney residence.

Instagram post's caption read:

"Been a little MIA working on my greatest project yet... Baby."

The video has gained over 1.4 million views.

Married at First Sight Australia star Domenica Calarco prepares for September baby

As per reports from September 2024, Calarco was in a relationship with partner Jarod Bogunovich, although he was absent from the pregnancy announcement video. The couple's initial meeting through Bumble in 2021 led to a brief connection before her Married at First Sight Australia commitment. Their paths crossed again at Pad Flow boxing facility in Sydney, sparking a renewed bond.

He chose to commemorate their bond with a permanent marking, featuring her name within a champagne bottle design on his arm. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2024, sharing their story through exclusive interviews with 9Entertainment. Calarco expressed particular appreciation for Bogunovich's support of her career ambitions and family values during this time.

"Yes, I can confirm; I am in a relationship and I am the happiest I've ever been. I finally have a man that puts me first and it is the best feeling in the whole entire world," she said.

Celebrity well-wishers included content creator Jacquie Alexander and many former Married at First Sight cast members, who contributed to the extensive thread of congratulatory messages on the original pregnancy announcement post. Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins added her congratulations with heart emojis, while Elizabeth Day commented:

“Oh my god Domenica. I’m crying 😭 I’m so sorry happy for you. You’ll be the most amazing mother xxx”

TV personality Anna Polyviou revealed her role as an early confidante, expressing joy when the news was finally shared publicly.

Journey since Married at First Sight Australia

Calarco's personal life underwent several changes following her appearance on season 9 of Married at First Sight Australia. Her on-screen marriage to Jack Millar concluded after Final Vows, though they maintained friendly relations. Following the show, she entered a relationship with another partner named Jack. This connection ended in April 2024, as confirmed through her social media channels.

As per The Sun Magazine, her stint on the show included a notable incident involving cast member Olivia Frazer, which led to a public petition gaining 55,000 signatures.

During this period, Calarco expanded her media presence through regular television appearances, including beauty segments on Studio 10. She collaborated with former Bachelorette star Georgia Love in 2017 for special television segments.

About Domenica

Domenica Calarco established herself in Sydney's beauty industry at age 28. Her professional portfolio includes roles as a makeup artist, social media executive, model, YouTuber, and TV presenter. She appeared multiple times on Network Ten's Studio 10 as a beauty contributor across different segments.

The Married at First Sight Australia star comes from an Italian lineage. She also maintains a social media following of over 497K on Instagram and 3.4K on X (formerly Twitter). Her media career expanded through regular beauty segments and collaborations with various television personalities.

She shares her Sydney home with her Australian shepherd puppy Millie, who joined her family in September 2019. As a content creator, she focuses on beauty tutorials and lifestyle content while hosting the Mad Woman podcast.

Married at First Sight Australia is airing on 9Now.

