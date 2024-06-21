"Melinda needs an apology"— Perfect Match fans urge Harry and Jessica to apologize after finale revelation

Perfect Match season 2 aired its season finale on Friday, June 21, 2024. During the segment, the cast gathered one last time as they got ready to vote for who they thought should win the Netflix show.

Before the voting commenced, host Nick Lachey asked whether the cast wanted to discuss anything and Harry Jowsey took the opportunity to take responsibility for his actions in the show. He said he was not truthful about what happened with Melinda Berry, and the producers then played back footage of the men's mixer during which the Too Hot to Handle alums indeed, kissed. Harry had previously denied the kiss and accused Berry of lying for "clout."

Trending

After watching the footage of the men's mixers event, fans took to social media to react to the revelation and urged Jessica Vastel and Harry Jowsey to apologize to Melinda Berry for the aftermath of the incident. One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"MELINDA NEEDS AN APOLOGY FROM JESS AND HARRY #PerfectMatch"

Expand Tweet

"HARRY SIR, I'm glad you acknowledge your mistakes and it takes a mature person to admit how loud and wrong you were. I hope you definitely give Melinda a HUGE apology #perfectmatch," another fan wrote.

"hope the apologies 2 Melinda are as loud as the hate she got! Shame on yalls FR! What irks me the most about yalls having believed Harry over Melinda is that u didn't believe her because she is black! If it was Becky with the good NO ONE would have questioned her #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

Perfect Match season 2 fans criticized Harry Jowsey for lying about the kiss:

"So he did kiss Melinda.. He said all those things she said he said.. OMG!! This guy.. uggghhh!! #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

"In conclusion, Harry's a manipulative narcissistic pos, everyone owes Melinda an apology, Jess is too good for that man, and Alara and Stevan should've won #perfectmatch," another fan wrote.

"Also f*ck Harry I love Jess and I actually thought he was telling the truth and Melinda was making it up for screen time OOP no WAS F*CKIBG TRUE which is so awful #perfectmatch," a person wrote.

Perfect Match fans further said:

"Where are all the people who said they 100% believe Harry & that Melinda was lying? You chose to believe a known manipulator, gaslighter & liar over Melinda cause in your twisted demented heads Harry wouldn't stoop so low 2 kiss a woman like Melinda. Shame on yalls #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

"This show show is so underwhelming and just terrible. Also it’s confirmed that Harry did indeed kiss and said freaky s**t to Melinda so I hope all the little Jess and Harry dummies feel stupid for defending that fake relationship so much #perfectmatch," another fan wrote.

The truth behind Melinda and Harry's kiss comes out in Perfect Match finale

In Perfect Match season 2 finale episode, Harry Jowsey opened up about his journey on the show and said he disappointed himself and several cast members. He added he felt he should have had an "attitude of gratitude" and should have been grateful for "everything that kind of happened." The reality star added that he was grateful for Jessica and was disappointed in the situation.

"I made some silly decisions. And I embarrassed myself. And, you know, wasn't honest with someone that I really cared about."

Fans were shown footage of the mixer, during which Harry told Melinda he would get her "pregnant." In front of Xanthi and Stevan, he said he was trying to get the cast member pregnant and said,

"It'd be crazy. But if it's not tall and athletic, we'll have a problem."

Harry was seen carrying Melinda and the two crossed Justin and Holly. The footage then showed the two behind bushes as Melinda told him nobody was looking and there were no cameras around. Melinda later said:

"Treacherous kiss."

The Perfect Match season 2 star talked to Chris Hahn later and said he did something bad but couldn't discuss it in front of the camera. He then asked the Perfect Match season 2 crew whether they got footage of the kiss and told them he didn't mean to do it.

Fans of the show took to social media after the episode aired and criticized Harry for lying. They further supported Melinda as she was telling Jessica the truth earlier in the season.

Episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.