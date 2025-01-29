Nick Viall's marriage timeline explored as his wife Natalie Joy says she is "actively miscarrying" their second child

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have shared heartbreaking news about their second pregnancy. On January 29, 2025, during The Viall Files podcast, Joy revealed she is actively experiencing a miscarriage. The couple, who began dating in July 2020, confirmed their relationship in early 2021 and got engaged in January 2023.

They tied the knot on April 27, 2024, just months after welcoming their first child, River Rose, in February 2024. However, Joy previously experienced a miscarriage in 2023 before their daughter was born. Now, less than a year later, they are facing the loss of another pregnancy.

"I've been trying to be a good mom to River and come and do my job, whether it's on the podcast or on social media for the past week," Joy said. "And currently, as I sit here today, I'm actively miscarrying our second child, and it has been the biggest heartbreak, I think, of my life." She added, "I've never experienced something where I feel so empty inside."

Joy also referenced her sister's struggles with multiple miscarriages but noted that she never truly understood the depth of the pain until experiencing it firsthand.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's relationship timeline and his support amid miscarriage

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's love story began in July 2020 when Joy reached out to him via Instagram. The couple confirmed their relationship publicly in early 2021 and became engaged in January 2023. On April 27, 2024, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Joy's family farm in Georgia, just months after welcoming their daughter, River Rose.

Viall expressed his grief over the miscarriage and his support for Natalie Joy, acknowledging the challenges of processing such a loss. Natalie Joy expressed her desire to share her experience so others going through similar struggles know they are not alone.

"I want River to be able to watch this back and see her parents' love for her sibling that could have been here," she said. "I just feel dead inside. And it sucks because I have to be so alive for River."

Natalie Joy detailed how she had been experiencing "spot bleeding" and reached out to her sister for advice, suspecting a miscarriage. She recalled the traumatic moment she realized she had lost the pregnancy.

"I'm just so thankful that we were home and not traveling and not in a hotel or on an airplane," Joy said. "We got home and I went to go pee. And it was like I gave birth."

Natalie Joy described the pain of the moment, saying she screamed and cried, which prompted Nick Viall to rush into the bathroom.

"And you know, you just think like, 'How are you supposed to stand up and flush this baby down the toilet? Like how do you do that?'" she asked.

Viall stepped in to help, recalling the experience as "traumatic." Eventually, Natalie Joy spoke with her doctor, who explained that the pregnancy would not have been viable. Joy shared that focusing on the medical aspect has helped her cope.

"I think it's the only thing that you have to hold on to to be able to heal, you know, is to have the doctors assuring you of like, this baby wasn't going to live regardless," she said.

Viall continues to host The Viall Files, where he provides relationship advice and engages in interviews, while Joy, who is involved in social media and podcasting, remains dedicated to her work despite the challenges.

