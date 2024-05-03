Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's honeymoon in Turks and Caicos turned disastrous after passport problems

Nick Viall, the American actor and television personality recently shared how his honeymoon plans with his wife, Natalie Joy hit a major speed bump in customs at the Turks and Caicos Islands' airport.

On the May 2 episode of The Viall Files, the 43-year-old explained their experience leading up to the cancellation of their vacation. Natalie, Nick, and their 2-month-old daughter River were at the airport when the customs workers informed them they would have to send Natalie back to the U.S. over concerns about her documents. He said,

"We're on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights. The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There's a page torn here.' I'm telling myself, you're two days on the... job, time to be a husband. Time to step up. You stay calm. Everything's going to be fine.'"

The family, however, had to fly back to the United States and only got one day to enjoy their honeymoon as their flight back was canceled.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy cancel honeymoon after turn of events

Nick Viall is known for starring on season 21 of ABC's The Bachelor. He also placed as the runner-up in two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette. He and surgical technologist Natalie Joy tied the knot on April 27, 2024, in front of friends and family in Georgia.

The couple then left for their honeymoon but faced several challenges on the way. Nick Viall explained that he forgot a cowboy hat with their daughter River Rose’s name engraved.

He also left his wallet and credit cards in his sister's car. The pair reached the airport with Natalie’s mother to help babysit their daughter.

However, the family of four was stopped at the Turks and Caicos Islands customs' after Natalie's passport had a page torn from it. She recalled the incident on the podcast saying,

"And it was so hard because it was like we had just had this high, you know, we were — we had the best two days ever. And then it was like, we were so excited. And then we got there and it was like, ‘We had put all this work into River's passport and my mom's passport.’ And it was like, ‘I didn't check mine.'"

Natalie explained that she had her mom's and daughter's passports expedited to make the trip. The news caused her to burst into tears, while Nick Viall began got anxious. He continued,

"At this point, you know… I'm still optimistic. Because they're like, 'We're not supposed to let you in.' I'm hearing 'supposed to,' not 'can't...' They come out and they're like, 'Sorry. We're sending you back.'"

The couple's flight that was rebooked for six hours later was also canceled due to a “maintenance issue.” They booked another flight back to the U.S. which was rescheduled for 10 a.m. the next day. A Delta Airlines crew member helped them get a hotel room for the night at an “antique” hotel called the Palms.

Nick Viall and Natalie explained that they had a "nice dinner" and the husband looked at the bright side, telling viewers,

"It was so chaotic, [but] I got so many opportunities to call Natalie my wife and that was great. I was like, ‘I’m not leaving my wife,’ ‘I got my wife here.’"

When the family reached the airport the next day, they found out that it was evacuated shortly after they left to go to the Palms hotel, due to a "bomb threat." Nick Viall stated that it "could've been so much worse," had they stayed.

The couple said they are hoping to reschedule the honeymoon and were considering Puerto Rico as a destination.