“Oh my God!”— Beast Games contestant Mia gets emotional as the private island is signed to her name

Beast Games season 1 episode 6 was released on January 16. It saw what the viewers had been waiting for— the crowning of the winner of the $1.8 million private island. The previous episode saw nine players volunteering to compete for the private island, apart from the final $5 million prize pot.

These nine players went through several challenges, to get eliminated one by one, till Mia and Brennan remained. Surpassing games of luck and chance, and using her skills to win the games, Mia finally won the coveted private island in episode 6. While Mr. Beast signed the island to her name, Mia got emotional and exclaimed:

"Oh my God! My Goodness! Thank you, thank you Lord!"

As soon as she won, Mr. Beast congratulated her, and so did Brennan. She kept crying as they hugged her. Brennan even said that he was glad that if he had to lose, it was to her. Mr. Beast then proceeded to sign off the island to her.

Mia's way to winning the private island on Beast Games

When Mia entered the private island, Mr. Beast acknowledged the fact that she was the only woman trying for the coveted prize. This was where Mia told him that this just meant that it was now her responsibility to squash the other players. In the episode, Mia also shared the struggles she faced during her life, which according to her was the reason she deserved to win the island.

During the first game of Hide N Seek, Mia decided to hide right in the middle of the danger zone, close to the base camp from where the troops of navy seals were coming to find them. Her risk paid off as the seals passed the twigs and leaves she was hiding under, which took her to the next round.

The next game on Beast Games was that of a Bocce throw with a coconut. Mia's coconut fell in a decent place as compared to other players, who were eliminated because their coconut fell after the finish line or furthest from it.

Then for the next elimination, the other contestants of the game, who weren't competing for the island, had to vote the player they needed out the most. some players voted for Mia because they saw her as a threat, but she wasn't the most voted person. So she was saved once again.

The next round on Beast Games was a game of chance, in which each contestant had to choose a box. One box among the five boxes secretly contained a red cross, and the contestant who chose it would get eliminated. Mia's luck worked here as she didn't choose the box with the red cross.

Then, in the game of Trust and Deceit, the player to reach the finish line first among the three would win an immunity coconut. This would advance them to the finale round, and would enable them to choose one of the two remaining players to take to the final. Mia won the round and decided to take Brennan along.

In the Beast Games finale round, each player had two suitcases one with the private island deed and the other without one. They had to exchange their suitcases till they thought they had both the deeds with them.

There came a point where Mia had both the deeds and Brennan had none. When Mr. Beast asked them to reveal their suitcases, Mia was the winner. She was handed the private island and she left in tears.

All six episodes of Beast Games are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

