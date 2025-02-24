  • home icon
  Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness explains how he lost 66 lbs using GLP-1 medication and lifestyle changes

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness explains how he lost 66 lbs using GLP-1 medication and lifestyle changes

By Jeevika Malhotra
Modified Feb 24, 2025 21:17 GMT
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jonathan Van Ness attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) - Source: Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jonathan Van Ness attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) - Source: Getty

American hairstylist and television personality Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye shared their weight-loss story after using GLP-1 medication alongside major lifestyle modifications to reach their 66 lbs reduction. The hairstylist posted before-and-after photos through their Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 23, to share their transformation process.

Van Ness, who started using GLP-1 medication in September 2024, stated that the medication played a crucial role in their weight-loss journey.

"I want to note, GLP-1s have been a huge help," they wrote on Instagram.

GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, work by affecting satiety and slowing digestion. Initially developed for diabetes management, these medications have gained popularity for their weight-loss benefits. However, Van Ness emphasized that medication was only one part of their transformation.

“I have also made major other changes,” they wrote. “First was my diet obvs, second was way less alcohol, and finally group Pilates, which has been most pivotal. My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year, and the biggest change was group fitness.”

Jonathan Van Ness opens up about his struggles with binge-eating disorder

Prior to their weight loss, Jonathan Van Ness struggled with binge-eating disorder, a condition that led to repeated weight fluctuations over the years. In a TikTok video posted on January 8, they admitted that they 'gained and lost weight' several times publicly and this time they knew that there was a little extra help needed.

They explained that their binge-eating disorder had become unmanageable, leading them to seek medical intervention. Jonathan Van Ness shared that they were constantly making decisions that they regretted with compulsive eating and bingeing that just left them feeling "not good, depressed, and out of control." After consulting a doctor, they opted for a GLP-1 injection medication and noticed immediate results.

“I, for the first time in my life, got control over my food intake. It helped me so massively, and that’s part of why I wanna be honest with you about it because I know how important asking for help is, and how much asking for help can change your life in terms of healing,” they added.
Jonathan Van Ness is among several public figures who have shared their experiences using GLP-1 medications for weight loss. Actor Josh Gad recently revealed in the January 27 episode of Armchair Expert that he had lost 40 lbs. while using a similar medication.

“It has suppressed, in a great way, that noise,” Gad said, referring to cravings. “It is life-changing, but it also doesn’t negate the fact that it can’t be in the place of having a healthy relationship with food and exercise.”
Despite its effectiveness, GLP-1 medication remains a topic of debate, with some critics arguing that it should not replace traditional weight-loss methods as according to UChicago Medicine, GLP-1 medication can have serious side effects. However, Van Ness concluded his February 23 Instagram post by underscoring the importance of individualized approaches to health, writing, “Take what works for you & leave the rest.”

Recently, during the 2025 Golden Globes Jonathan Van Ness showcased their weight loss journey through a Christian Siriano emerald green dress while hosting WWD's Eye on the Red Carpet show.

Jonathan Van Ness is currently performing their new comedy show, Fun & Slutty, A Night with Jonathan Van Ness, in various cities across the U.S., Canada, and internationally.

Edited by Sreerupa Das
