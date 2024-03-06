Jonathan Van Ness' alleged 'rage issues' exposed on Queer Eye set

Queer Eye fame Jonathan Van Ness has been accused of having “rage issues” over a month after taking home a Creative Arts Emmy Award. In a Rolling Stone exposé, multiple sources from the reality show’s set came forward to allege that Van Ness caused tension between Netflix’s feel-good series’ cast members.

Famously known as the Fab Five, the quintet was made up of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski with Van Ness. The insiders labeled the lattermost a “nightmare,” "monster,” and unprofessional. Two sources reportedly said that some Fab Five members showed reluctance to shoot with Van Ness as they wouldn't ever want to “share the spotlight with anyone.”

Queer Eye sources say working with Van Ness was “difficult”

Crew members, who remain anonymous, claim working with Van Ness was “very difficult in any capacity.” And if they happened to be in a "bad mood," sources said that the atmosphere on the sets shifted.

One of the production sources branded Van Ness, who identifies as nonbinary, to be "hypocritical,” highlighting the contrast between how their personalities are marketed on the show and how they treat people:

“They’re really centred around having this warmth, love, and care for other people. There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be.”

Sources from the set of the Netflix series have also claimed that the grooming expert had at least one meeting with executives from the streaming platform over their behavior issues and ill-treatment of crew members. However, “no accountability” was taken as it resulted in only a “little change.” The Rolling Stones revealed the Queer Eye star would lash out at crew members at least once a week.

The Fab Five were honored as producers in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which aired in January 2024. This came only months after Bobby Berk, from the cast, announced he was leaving the show in November 2023.

The interior designer stated in an Instagram post that the decision to leave Queer Eye wasn’t an “easy one,” but it was termed “necessary” by him:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Berk also thanked fans for their constant support, writing:

“Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

Before Berk's revelation, the Fab Five portrayed themselves as a close-knit group, and his departure raised suspicions among fans. Rolling Stone suggests in their report that their familial bonding was pushed to the brink of shattering when Van Ness started disputing who was considered the show's top star.

The behavior had been reportedly termed emotionally “abusive.” Though Berk claims his departure was amicable, the exposé suggests he was allegedly “blindsided” by one of the Fab Five members. It is revealed that a main cast member was likely campaigning for Berk’s replacement.

“There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness. He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad," a production member said.

Jonathan Van Ness has yet to respond to the claims publicly.