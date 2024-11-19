"Robbed" — The Voice fans disappointed as Snoop Dogg eliminates Chrisdeo

The Voice returned with a new episode on Monday, November 18, 2024, featuring the final night of the Knockouts. The coaches judged another round of matchups as singers battled for a spot in the Playoffs. Unfortunately, not everyone could advance. One such singer was Chrisdeo, who Snoop Dogg sent home along with Torre Blake.

In Monday's episode, Chrisdeo competed against Torre and Mikaela Ayira. Although each contestant put their best foot forward, Snoop Dogg could send only one to the next stage. After much deliberation, he declared Mikaela the winner, ending Chrisdeo and Torre's journey on the show.

While Snoop Dogg regretted losing two singers, The Voice fans were especially disappointed by Chrisdeo's elimination. They flocked to X to criticize the coach for evicting Chrisdeo. They claimed that she deserved a spot in the Playoffs more than Mikaela.

"Chrisdeo got robbed… idc my heart broke for her," a fan wrote.

"@SnoopDogg I’ve agreed with all of your choices until that one. ChrisDeo was the better singer. You picked the worst one of the 3. She has been good in the past but not tonight," another fan commented.

"Gonna be honest it should have been Chrisdeo, she was amazing," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice were unhappy with the outcome and criticized Snoop Dogg for picking Mikaela as the winner.

"IK THIS WAS LIKE THE HARDEST DECISION BUT HOW CAN YOU FUMBLE THAT UP SO BADLYYYY WHAT...... I MEAN... im happy for mikaela... and torre i sadly get, but CHRISDEO....???? NO???????" a user reacted.

"I wanna say i disagree with snoop decision in selecting mikala as the winner of this knockout," a person commented.

"Decided to watch 10 minutes of The Voice and realized why I don't watch the show after that decision by Snoop," another fan wrote.

The Voice fans also praised Chrisdeo's performance during the Knockouts.

"Chrisdeo so sweet, fresh, voice so pointed with a light, high coloring. She had all the coaches smiling, nailing the moments and holding out that big note. This felt good," a user posted.

"@NBCTheVoice have to say that ChrisDeo’s performance is so magical. She really tells a story," a person reacted.

"Awww, little Chrisdeo just killed me and broke my heart. Never thought I would cry this hard at the damn Voice Can Uncle Snoop just adopt her? Haha. She genuinely seemed to love him," another netizen commented.

"I'm so torn" — The Voice coach Snoop Dogg struggles to name a winner

While Chrisdeo chose to present a cover of Beneath Your Beautiful by Labyrinth featuring Emelie Sande, Mikaela chose Scars to Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara. On the other hand, Torre decided to present her rendition of Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves.

During rehearsals, The Voice coach Snoop Dogg confessed that eliminating two singers would be tough since he believed all three had "a star quality." He was convinced they could someday achieve stardom since each was capable of establishing themselves in the entertainment industry.

During the performance, Chrisdeo's vocals made Snoop Dogg cry. Fellow mentor Reba McEntire commended her skills and revealed that she would pick Chrisdeo as the winner among the three.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani claimed that Chrisdeo, Torre, and Mikaela's renditions were all unique in their own ways. While Mikaela's ability to captivate the audience mesmerized her, Torre appealed more as a fan-favorite. At the same time, Chrisdeo's "pure" vocals moved Gwen.

The Voice coach was glad she was not in Snoop Dogg's position, faced with a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg became emotional and said:

"I'm so torn right now because I can't take all of y'all but I want to. And I'm supposed to be strong right now. I'm supposed to make you all strong. But this how you're affecting me. I love each and every one of you just like my daughters up there, man, that's what this feels like."

After considering the mentors' reviews, he named Mikaela the winner, ending Torre and Chrisdeo's time on the competitive reality show. Later, the rapper explained that he chose Mikaela because he believed she had the capability of a winner.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET.

