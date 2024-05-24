"Scott Disick is on Mounjaro NOT Ozempic" — The Kardashians viewers react after spotting weight loss drugs in his fridge

The Kardashians season five first episode premiered on Hulu, and the audience seemed to have found the secret behind Scott Disick's weight loss. In the episode which was aired on Thursday, May 23, viewers noticed two boxes of Mounjaro, in Scott's fridge. Soon, speculations began where the curious viewers claimed that Mounjaro which is a weight loss drug has allegedly helped the 40-year-old media personality lose weight.

For a long time, viewers speculated that Scott Disick was on Ozempic, which is usually prescribed to people with Type-2 Diabetes. According to the rumors, the media personality is also visiting a nutritionist to deal with the situation.

The show viewers have further reacted to this alleged revelation. One user took to X, and wrote,

"Scott Disick is on Mounjaro NOT Ozempic."

Another viewer wrote,

"I dunno if Scott Disick is the best spokesperson for Mounjaro, he looks like he’s been exhumed."

One tweet read:

"Obsessed with Scott Disick having Mounjaro in his fridge."

"lol you can literally see scott's mounjaro in the fridge in the first episode", said yet another viewer.

Kourtney Kardashian's former partner Scott Disick is speculated to be using Mounjaro and not Ozempic for his drastic weight loss

Scott Disick who reportedly began gaining weight after his car accident, has shocked people in the new season with his lean physique. While many had been speculating for quite some time that Disick might be consuming Ozempic, viewers have a different point of view after the latest episode of The Kardashians was aired.

In the episode, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian seemed to be visiting 40-year-old Disick. As soon as they entered the house and noticed the media personality, they too pointed out the massive transformation. 68-year-old Kris hugged Scott, and said—

"Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight! You look great!"

Khloé then walked to Scott's refrigerator and pointed out healthy food items including fruits and almond milk. She further exclaimed that Scott looked really healthy. Meanwhile, viewers allegedly spotted two boxes of Mounjaro placed in the butter section of the fridge. This soon gave rise to speculations where netizens believe that he is on Mounjaro and not Ozempic.

Viewers further expressed shock after noticing the weight loss drugs kept on display in the refrigerator.

On Thursday's episode of the show, Kris Jenner was seen acknowledging Scott's weight loss journey. Kris further added that she felt that the 40-year-old media personality had it really difficult in the transformation from his dark phase. She also said—

"Scott looks great and I know that he’s really struggled the last year or so. I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."

According to Scott, the major reason behind his weight gain was the 2022 car accident

In the previous season of the show, a conversation between Scott and Kris Jenner was primarily based on his health after the car accident. This was when Scott stated that he gained so much weight mostly because of his back. Doctors reportedly then told Scott that he had to lose weight or he might have to undergo surgery.

In a voiceover, Kris Jenner could be heard claiming that it was the first time that she saw Scott in such an unhealthy situation.

Fans first expressed concern over Scott Disick's massive weight loss after he was seen with Universal Music Group employee Sarah Bauer in LA. He was then spotted in his transformed self with his children Reign and Penelope as well as Bella Banos in Midtown. In both situations, fans noticed that the reality TV star looked quite thin. Also, this was when the Ozempic speculations began.

While several celebrities have spoken about weight loss drugs over time, Scott Disick is yet to give any statement regarding the claims and speculations surrounding him.