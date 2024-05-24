"Come on mom" — Kim Kardashian admonishes Kris Jenner for revealing the name of Kourtney Kardashian's child at public gathering

Kris Jenner, the American media personality and businesswoman, accidentally revealed the name of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's child at the baby shower. As such, Kim Kardashian expressed her disappointment on the matter.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the 68-year-old mother of six was shown giving a speech at the Disneyland-themed gathering at the premiere of season five of The Kardashians. She referred to the child as "Baby Rocky". Kim Kardashian then sat for a confessional interview in the clip and said:

"Come on mom, we’ve been hiding names and bumps and pregnancies and marriages and everything for years," Kim says. "And at grandchild 13, are you like, losing it at this point? Like, how do you let it slip? How do you say the name?"

Kourtney's husband Travis Barker confirmed their son's name, Rocky Thirteen Barker, on a podcast about a month after the shower.

Kris Jenner accidentally revealed Kourtney Kardashian's child's name at baby shower

Kris Jenner and her daughters will appear in the new season of The Kardashians on May 23, 2024, on Hulu. The 5th season's preview released this Wednesday covered Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 24, 2023, before the birth of her and Travis Barker's child Rocky.

The premier showed behind-the-scenes clips of the eldest Kardashian's party, which was Disneyland-themed. Travis and Kourtney had tested positive for COVID before the gathering but joined their family by socially distancing outside. The family gave a toast to the new family, with Kourtney saying:

"We’re gonna have a toast everyone! Hi guys. We all want to congratulate Kourtney and Travis for their beautiful, beautiful angel that’s going to be here in a couple weeks now."

Kris Jenner added that "It could be tomorrow" when the baby is born or "It could be in two weeks." Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023. The Kardashian Barker joked that she was hoping it was five weeks. Her sister Khloé joined in the toast, saying:

"Five weeks. Okay, five week countdown. We are just so happy to be here and to see that your love flourish and that what your love created, real genuine love and a little angel that’s coming soon. Number thirteen for the family. Mom has been crying all day."

Khloé went on to pass the microphone to Kris Jenner, who took over the speech. She accidentally dropped her grandchild number 13's name and earned confused glances from the attendees. She said:

"That’s right. Oh! You guys, we’re just praying for a healthy and happy delivery. We cannot wait to meet Baby Rocky."

Kourtney looked at her husband Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182. She trailed off as she told the musician husband, "Oh…announced the name. don’t think you were supposed to say." Jenner then tried to cover up her mistake saying, "What I meant was, what I meant was it’s going to be a very rocky day."

Kourtney also shares three children: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 with ex Scott Disick. She tied the knot with Travis at a lavish ceremony in Italy, in the presence of their family and friends on May 22, 2022.

The Kardashians reality show which revolves around the lives of the Kardashian sisters, will air season 5 from May 23 until July 25 exclusively on Hulu. The cast would include Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, and also have potential appearances from Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.