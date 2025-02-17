“Shoutout to King”- Married to Medicine fans react to Greg's fight with Quad's partner

Episode 11 of Married to Medicine season 11 was released on February 16. Titled Trouble on the Sandbar, the episode saw the cast's trip to the private island. During which a dispute between Sweet Tea and Heavenly took place as the former called her out for inviting Phaedra's ex, Apollo, to the trip.

Once that feud dispersed, Quad's current partner, King, and her ex-husband, Greg, who is also Sweet Tea's husband, got into a fight. It came after the last episode saw a drunk Quad talking rashly to Greg and Sweet Tea, telling them that she wanted to host a baby shower for them and that they were a great couple.

In episode 11, King asked Greg to not talk to Quad, to which, Greg argued that he didn't want to but what would he do when she provoked him to talk? King stated that Greg could talk to him, but not to Quad. Greg said that it wasn't fair, whereas King said it was because Quad had a lot of trauma from her failed marriage.

Neither of the two parties agreed to cave, which resulted in King leaping towards Greg, as Phaedra's current partner, Cheick, separated the two. The episode ended on a cliffhanger without showing how their fight resolved. Fans of Married to Medicine came to X to react to the situation.

"I know an abusive man when I see one so it’s always f**k that dweeb Greg. Shoutout to King for holding s**t down!!!" an X user wrote.

Fan reaction (Image via X/@the_monAlicia)

"Greg was literally LOOKING for a problem cus huh?? King was talking about something else (& being positive) and Greg just shifted the whole conversation.. mind u King didn't even hear what he said, so it would've never exploded had Greg kept quiet," said another person.

"King should be telling Quad not to talk to Greg," added another netizen.

"I know Greg has his issues but I don’t think he was entirely wrong in his point, and yes, King was right for standing up for Quad but at that point, it came off like he was beating a dead horse," wrote another person.

Some fans of Married to Medicine supported Greg while others took King's side.

"King took that shirt off and got ACTIVATED," another fan said.

"I’m all for Quad’s man sticking up for her but how u gon tell Greg he can’t say nothing BACK to her when she does?!!! Tryna bully a grown **s man …. Like what?" another user wrote.

"Y'all went ahead and put this dead battery on King. So its ok for someone to talk to Dr G any kind of way and he shouldn't answer. Man take wanna be thug King and hood rat Quad off the show," commented one netizen.

"Dr. G got hype for no reason. If you don’t want anything to do with Quad, then addressing King shouldn’t be a problem," another netizen wrote.

The escalation between Greg and King on Married to Medicine season 11 episode 11

After King asked Greg to not talk to Quad on Married to Medicine Greg asked him to tell her to not come at him with "crazy s**t" and if she came to him, he would have to answer.

King said:

"I know about the past right? I ain't gonna fight past."

Greg argued that he didn't know his side of the past, to which King asked him to tell him something new. Greg said that he was a doctor and he didn't have the time to fight with people who threatened him. King told him he wasn't threatening him.

Greg then asked him to ask Quad to not talk to him like that, when things escalated between the two, other cast members of Married to Medicine started pulling them apart. King, however, took his shirt off and ran towards Greg.

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 come out on Sundays, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

