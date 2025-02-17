"So messy" — Married to Medicine fans react to Heavenly inviting Phaedra's ex Apollo to the trip

Married to Medicine season 11 released episode 11, titled Trouble on the Sandbar, on February 16, 2025. The segment saw Heavenly invite Phaedra's ex-husband, Apollo to the couples' trip. However, tensions reached a boiling point when he arrived with his wife, Sherien. Meanwhile, Phaedra attended the get-together with her date, Cheick.

During a conversation with Simone and Jackie, Heavenly disclosed that she had invited Apollo to the event. Watching the ladies get apprehensive, Heavenly assured them they had nothing to worry about since Phaedra already knew about it. Even then, they were concerned since they knew Phaedra would bring Cheick along.

"Heavenly inviting Apollo, this is the most f**ked up sh*t that Heavenly has ever come up with," Simone said.

Simone and Jackie told Heavenly to expect things to go south with Phaedra, Cheick, and Apollo sharing the same space. Things, indeed, got awkward when Apollo arrived, but with Sherien, despite telling Heavenly she would not come. The ladies were even more shocked when they discovered Cheick was already acquainted with Apollo and Sherien.

Married to Medicine fans took to X to comment on Heavenly's decision. While some said it was okay since Phaedra knew about it, others criticized Heavenly's decision.

"Heavenly is so messy producing this tacky meet up with Apollo. It’s time for Daddy and the ladies to speak up," a fan wrote.

"Apollo and his whatever ain’t got no business being there. Heavenly is messy af for inviting them," another fan commented.

"I really don’t see the point in 1.)Apollo being invited or 2.) Him actually accepting the invitation," a netizen tweeted.

Many Married to Medicine fans defended Heavenly, saying Phaedra already knew about Apollo's invitation.

"Them acting like Dr. Heavenly blindsiding Phaedra with Apollo is literally crazy because she told her she invited him & Phaedra said surprise me," a user reacted.

"Didn’t they show the clip of Heavenly telling Phaedra that Apollo was invited, and Phaedra said she had no problem with it…" a person commented.

"Heavenly asked Phaedra if it was okay to bring Apollo before inviting him, so i’m not sure why she’s acting like they surprised her. Is Heavenly messy for doing that, well yea but it’s not her fault Apollo chose to bring his wife," another fan wrote.

In contrast, some Married to Medicine fans criticized Heavenly for inviting Apollo despite knowing Phaedra would be there with her date.

"Heavenly was messy for inviting Apollo…. That’s all #MarriedToMed And Apollo’s wife needed to just sit there and eat her food," one user posted.

"Heavenly is ghetto and is giving Love and hip hop for promoting Apollo and Sherien to join this trip," a person reacted.

"Heavenly inviting Apollo was not cool at all. I don’t care who he knows or doesn’t know. Her doing that was messy AF!" another netizen commented.

"This is my ex-husband's mistress" — Married to Medicine star Phaedra reacts to seeing Sherien

While speaking to Simone and Heavenly, Jackie mentioned Apollo might get jealous watching Phaedra with Cheick. Hearing that, Heavenly confessed she had not thought about that. During a Married to Medicine confessional, Jackie added:

"You know it's always good to kind of give it to your ex a little bit. Maybe that was Phaedra's plan to make sure Apollo knows exactly what he's missing."

Contrary to Jackie's expectations, Phaedra was caught off guard by Apollo's arrival since he brought his wife, Sherien along. Heavenly was equally surprised to see Sherien since Apollo told her should would not be able to come.

While Sherien and Apollo introduced themselves to the rest of the cast members, Phaedra said:

"This is my ex-husband's mistress that he was cheating on me with when we were married."

The Married to Medicine star added that it was "creepy" and "very unsettling" to have Sherien and Apollo in front of her. Later, when the ladies saw Cheick hug Sherien and Apollo, they were confused.

Sherien told the cast members that Cheick knew her family and visited them on the holidays. However, when the conversation turned into an interrogation about Cheick informing Apollo about his relationship with Phaedra, Phaedra took to a confessional to criticize the ladies for not supporting her.

Married to Medicine season 11 airs new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

