“Valid question”— Married to Medicine fans react to Heavenly and LaTeasha's fight after she questioned her decision to invite Apollo

Married to Medicine season 11 episode 11 was released on February 16. The episode was titled Trouble on the Sandbar, after the cast's trip to a private island. Here, Lateasha and Heavenly got into a fight after the former questioned her intentions to invite Phaedra's ex, Apollo. The end of the episode saw a physical altercation between Greg and Quad's current partner, King.

Ad

In the previous episode, Heavenly told Simone that she invited Apollo because he happened to meet her when she was planning the trip. She thought it would be a good idea to invite him, so that estranged couples such as Greg and Quad could learn from how cool Phaedra and Apollo were as exes.

Heavenly also mentioned that Phaedra knew of his arrival and was okay with it. But when Apollo arrived on the trip, he brought his wife along, who also claimed to know Cheick, Phaedra's current partner.

Ad

Trending

This became the reason for some bitterness between the two, as well as for LaTeasha, who was friends with Phaedra. She called Heavenly out on her intentions to invite Apollo, and claimed that she only did so to mess with them.

Heavenly wasn't having it either, and the two got into a fight. Fans of Married to Medicine took to X to react to Heavenly's fight with LaTeasha, aka Sweet Tea.

Ad

"Sweet Tea asked a valid question! Lol. Heavenly invited them because she wanted MESS! She likes to set fires and watch them burn. Why y’all mad at Tea for asking," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Sweet Tea needs to stfu. She doesn’t have the range to go at it with Heavenly!" said another.

"Sweet Tea wasn't wrong for checking Heavenly about inviting Apollo but she had to know Heavenly was going to cuss her **s out for addressing her they don't like each other that little one talk ain't do nothing," added another.

Ad

"Tea always bucks up to Dr. Heavenly & always loses… lmaoooo it’s hilarious," wrote one.

Some fans of Married to Medicine supported Heavenly's take, while others sided with LaTeasha.

"Sweet Tea definitely got it right right here cause what was Heavenly's point in asking Apollo there other than to be messy?" an X user wrote.

"Tea calls out Heavenly cause the group won't as they secretly live for the mess when it isn't them #Married2Med Dr Jackie and buck teeth need to go," another user wrote.

Ad

"I find it interesting that Heavenly was running from Dr.Contessa and calling for security, but was ready to get at Sweet Tea and that's why she fell into the water," commented one.

"Sweet Tea got @Dr_Heavenly f**ked up, who she think she talking to . . . Heavenly invited Apollo who specifically said his wife wasn’t coming & Phaedra knew Apollo would be coming but she ain’t know her knew boo was worldwide," another wrote.

Ad

The fight between LaTeasha and Heavenly on Married to Medicine season 11 episode 11

When LaTeasha asked Heavenly her purpose for inviting Apollo and his wife, Sherien to the Married to Medicine cast's beach trip, Heavenly replied:

"Don't ask me s**t."

Ad

She asked her to not talk to her, to which, LaTeasha asked her to stop talking to her. LaTeasha called her a "big back b**ch", while Heavenly asked her to talk to her man and asked her to not roll up on her. Heavenly then tried getting up but fell in the water.

Simone took to a Married to Medicine confessional to jokingly say that it was time for her to get out of the water. Heavenly repeatedly asked LaTeasha to go and talk to her husband. Meanwhile, the men sitting on the shore sensed the ruckus and walked towards the water to disperse the situation. Phaedra pulled LaTeasha away, and walked her away from the scene.

Ad

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 come out on Sundays, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback