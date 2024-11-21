"So overconfident" — Survivor season 47 fans react to Gabe's elimination

Season 47 of Survivor returned with a new episode on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. After Sol's orchestrated elimination last week, the latest episode bid farewell to Gabe, who played an instrumental role in some previous eliminations. However, the contestant knew he was at risk of going home after he lost the immunity challenge.

Despite that, he did not lose hope since he knew Genevieve was another castaway on the chopping block with him. Genevieve's secret plan that ousted Sol last week was out in the open and not everyone was a fan of her move. With two names floating around, the players deliberated on who was a bigger threat to their gameplay.

Sam wanted revenge by eliminating Gabe because the latter planned his ally, Sierra's elimination. Meanwhile, the former Tuku tribemates, Kyle and Caroline, saw Gabe as a strong contender and feared he might turn on them if kept in the competition. Hence, they joined hands and agreed to blindside him.

Although the others were undecided on which participant to vote out, they ultimately landed on Gabe. Survivor Season 47 took to X to comment on Gabe's elimination.

"I could tell it was gonna be Gabe voted out too because he was just so overconfident," a fan wrote.

"Ok now that it’s happened I’m actually way more happy about a Gabe vote out than Genevieve LOL," another fan commented.

"Yay Gabe is gone! Genevieve next please," one netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor season 47 fans were glad to see Gabe get evicted from the competitive reality show.

"Bye Gabe! They absolutely did the right thing," a user reacted.

"gabe finally being voted out," a person commented.

"Gabe talked so much sh*t on social media to be gone this early like what is he on i wouldn’t have been doing all that," another fan wrote.

"the best part of Gabe going home tonight is that he went home after targeting a woman and underestimating the women in his alliance," one user posted.

Meanwhile, some Survivor fans praised Gabe's gameplay.

"Gabe is the definition of “playing hard”. Love him or hate him he gave this game everything he had and that’s something I will always respect. You could tell how bad he wanted it and I fully believe him when he said “I’ll be back," a person reacted.

"Love him or hate him Gabe played a hell of a game he steered the game from the first vote on Tuku and had a solid plan to make Tuku majority to coast to final tribal," another netizen commented.

"I'll be back" — Survivor contestant Gabe remains hopeful despite his elimination

Sam, Teeny, and Andy considered themselves outsiders and knew they needed to form a majority to secure their position in the competition. Consequently, they agreed to target Gabe. While Sam harbored a grudge against the Survivor star, Teeny was ready to support whichever strategy ensured her safety.

Meanwhile, Gabe pitched Genevieve's name as his prime target, attempting to work everyone's disappointment over Sol's elimination to his advantage. He shared his plan with the former Tuku castaways, Kyle and Caroline, unaware of their plan to turn on him at the Tribal Council.

Caroline agreed to join hands with Teeny and Andy and turn on Gabe because she felt he would threaten her game in the future. She acknowledged that he played a better game than her, so she wanted him gone to reset her standing in the competition. However, the Survivor star also did not wish to jeopardize her relationship with Sue, Gabe's closest ally.

Meanwhile, Rachel pitched Genevieve's name for elimination. She thought voting Genevieve out before Gabe would be in her best interest because Gabe could later be used as a shield.

After much deliberation, the players cast their votes and sent Gabe packing. Gabe became the tenth member eliminated and the third member of the jury. The Survivor evictee called Caroline a "snake" when the results were announced.

Before bidding farewell, he confessed that he was hopeful about his return to the show.

"I'll be back," Gabe said.

In his exit interview, Gabe mentioned that he had "a good feeling" about his chances to make it to the end. Although he failed to execute his plan, he was happy with his alliances and gameplay.

Survivor Season 47 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on CBS.

