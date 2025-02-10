“So salty”- Baddies Midwest fans react to Big Lex going after Jela

Episode 16 of Baddies Midwest, released on February 10, featured new and ongoing fights. The cast gathered to watch Summer and Jela settle their long-standing feud in the ring, dividing them into two groups of supporters.

Big Lex, already feuding with Jela and friends with Summer, took digs at Jela while riding to the venue with Summer, Dolly, Pretty P, and Jazmine.

She told Dolly that Jela kept saying she didn't talk to people she wasn't comfortable with, yet she was "barking" at her. She also stated that her energy with Dolly was way different from what it was with her or Summer.

Dolly defended Jela saying she had no smoke with anyone, and that she didn't lose any fights. Big Lex argued that she didn't win them all either. Fans of Baddies Midwest came to X to react to Big Lex calling Jela out.

"Lex so salty towards Jela. Her and this one sided *ss beef like girl," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@theeone200)

"I really wanted to like Lex but she just throwing me off real bad with this whole Jela thing cause there is literally no issue," said another.

"Lex calling Jela standoffish. Like b*tch after I fight someone, I don’t wanna be their friend and be keekeeing nsh*t," added a third.

"Idk Big Lex is weird to me bc Jela energy never changed it was always the same she be cool and cordial until somebody f*cks wit her," another wrote.

Some fans of Baddies Midwest believed that Big Lex was only talking about Jela because she was "fanned out" or obsessed with her wins.

"Lex’s obsession with Jela over last season is so tired, just say you fanned out lowkey," an X user wrote.

"Lex is fanned out asf, Summer lame asf, Dolly boring asf, and they’re the main ones always talking," another user wrote.

"I don’t understand Big Lex’s point in saying this, like how did this correlate with the conversation? you can tell she was fiending to fight Jela again bc she got online and said this was exact same thing after Hawaii," commented one.

"Lex slick tryna call Jela scary, girl let it goooo ofc she gonna be standoffish with a you, you fought her for a problem you wasn’t even apart of," another wrote.

The ring fight between Summer and Jela on Baddies Midwest episode 16

Before the ring fight on Baddies Midwest, when Natalie asked the crowd at the club to brace themselves, Biggie took to a confessional to say how pointless she found the fight. She said instead of seeing who could fight better one should see who could get more money.

After two rounds of fights between the two, where Jela thought people saw her beating up Summer in real time, Natalie asked the crowd to decide who won. She asked the ones who thought Summer won to make some noise, then asked the ones who thought Jela won, to make noise.

The results of the match weren't announced, but Summer said in a confessional that she wasn't going to back down and was going to get her baddie chain as well.

New episodes of Baddies Midwest come out on Sundays, on Zeus Network.

