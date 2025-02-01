"So uncalled for" — Young, Famous & African fans criticize Kefilwe for throwing a drink at Zari

Young, Famous & African premiered its third season on Netflix on January 17, 2025. It saw the cast members navigate interpersonal connections, leading to disagreements and conflicts. One such incident occurred between Kefilwe and Zari in episode 8, titled Breakups and Makeups.

Kefilwe confronted Zari for calling her marriage "fake," and threw a drink at her when tensions reached a boiling point.

"Do you want to see s**t? I'll show you s**t," Kefilwe said.

In episode 4, titled Who Rules the Jungle?, when Zari questioned Kefilwe about her marriage, Kefilwe revealed she was her partner's second wife. Although she wanted her relationship to work out, it could not, leaving the cast member to grapple with a difficult divorce.

Zari alleged that Kefilwe's marriage was only customary and not real. She also claimed Kefilwe used her social media platforms to "advertise" her wedding by shooting pictures with a ring so people would believe she was married. Kefilwe dismissed all allegations as untrue but Zari remained unconvinced.

In episode 8, Kefilwe confronted Zari, criticizing her for labeling her marriage as "fake." Watching Kefilwe get irked by the accusations surrounding her marriage, Zari wondered if the claims were true. Unable to suppress her emotions, Kefilwe threw her drink at Zari while the others tried to mediate the scuffle.

Young, Famous & African fans took to X to comment on the duo's feud. While many criticized Kefilwe's outburst, others praised Zari for remaining calm.

"Kefilwe pouring that drink in Zari was so uncalled for. She wanted a highlight so bad and ended up looking ridiculous," a fan wrote.

"Why is Kefilwe fighting Zari??? Clearly miss ma'am feels a typa way about the lie that she created online with her fake marriage of a scam....and for her to throw a drink at Zari, that's classless," another fan commented.

"Kefilwe made her whole storyline about Zari lmaooo. Yes Zari was invasive on that Safari trip but she could’ve straightened things out with her right there rather than let it linger! Then to try and throw a drink on her? Madness !!!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Young, Famous & African fans disapproved of Kefilwe's behavior toward Zari at Swanky's party.

"I dont support kefilwe throwing a drink at Zari," a user reacted.

"Not kefilwe forcing a fight with zari for content what was the whole wanting to pour a drink on her about ? please come with another script abeg," a person commented.

"Zari is such a classy lady, Kefilwe was so unnecessary and out of line for trying to throw that drink at Zari. Sies!" another fan wrote.

Other Young, Famous & African fans appreciated Zari's calmness.

"Nobody will make me hate Zari Listen, that’s why she’s called a boss lady. Period!! The calmness in her when Kefilwe tried to attack & showing her straatmate vibe, girl Please try next door.. not with Zari," one user posted.

"The way Zari didn’t move one muscle when Kefilwe grabbed that drink," another reacted.

"You faked your marriage for content" — Young, Famous & African star Zari gets into a heated argument with Kefilwe

While giving a toast, Kefilwe called out Zari for welcoming her with an unpleasant energy and added that she would never be friends with her. When Kefilwe asked Zari if she liked "causing trouble," she said:

"It's nice to press people's buttons once in a while to see them jump."

Zari, who initially avoided clashing with Kefilwe, decided to address the issue so they could put the matter behind them. The Young, Famous & African star clarified that she did not start the rumor that labeled Kefilwe's marriage as fake, it was social media. She then asked Kefilwe how could she file for a divorce when her marriage was only customary.

Kefilwe retaliated by claiming her marriage was true and that it was not a "pop culture phenomenon" for everyone to discuss. When Zari criticized Kefilwe's preoccupation with the "fake marriage" accusation, the Young, Famous & African star stood up and threw a drink at Zari while Nadia and Shakib tried to stop her.

While talking to the cameras, Zari said:

"You faked your marriage for content. My goodness!"

Swanky and Ini tried to calm Kefilwe, who accused Zari of having "100 kids." In the meantime, Zari left the event with her husband, Shakib.

Young, Famous & African season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

