“Something wrong”— 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day’s Ingrid reacts to Brian’s revelation about his previous marriages 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seaon 7 is set to air its latest episode on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Episode 13 will see Brian open up to his partner Ingrid about his past relationships

Although the female cast member knew he had been married before, she claims she only knew about two of his marriages and is taken aback that he was married four times before he met her.

"Why is he married four times and it didn't work out? Why is he alone? There's something wrong," she reacted to it in a confessional.

"She was just using me for the Green card"— Brian opens up about being married to a Brazilian woman in the past during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7

Trending

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 13, which will air on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Brian will open up about his previous marriages. While he previously told Ingrid he was married twice before, the male cast member will reveal that he was married four times in the past.

In a confessional, Brian explains he met his "most recent ex-wife" when he moved to Recife and that they were together for two years before tying the knot.

"But after a few months, I realized that she was just using me for the Green card," the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 cast member said.

He reveals that he has been going through a divorce for the past two years. He adds that Ingrid knew about his ex-wives and how frustrating the process of a divorce has been. He further told the cameras his previous relationships were why he doesn't take marriages "lightly" and wants to make sure his fifth marriage will last.

When Brian's friend asks him if divorce is easier in America than it is in Brazil, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 star says Chicago has an easier process. He says he has been through it "three times."

"Four times if you count the one here in Recife," he tells Ingrid.

Ingrid clarifies that he said "four marriages" and the TLC reality star explains that he has three ex-wives in Chicago and one in Recife, Brazil. He asks whether she didn't know and Ingrid says "No." She tells the cameras that she knew he was married twice before but not about four.

Ingrid wonders why Brian was married four times before and why it didn't work out. She wonders why he is "alone" and if says there is something wrong. She adds that there is "a problem."

What happened in the previous episode of the TLC reality show

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12, Faith introduced Loren to her family as her "friend" and told them about the issues the two of them had including him cheating on her and contracting an STD.

Meanwhile, for Veah and Sunny, things took a turn for the worse when Rory's presence caused Sunny to walk off. Sunny asked Rory if he would be able to leave Veah alone and he said if the female 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 cast member said she was comfortable and wanted him to leave, he would. Veah said she didn't want Rory to go, which upset Sunny.

Joe made it to Poland after nearly missing his flight and met Magda for the first time. Rayne returned to America after her and Chidi's relationship came to an end while Brian and Ingrid spoke about boundaries and support.

Tune in on Sunday, November 24, 2024, to see what happens next with the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 couples.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback