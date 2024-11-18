"Dump her already"— 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans urge Sunny to break up with Veah because of Rory

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 aired episode 12, Catch 22, this week on November 17, 2024. Sunday's episode of the TLC reality show saw Veah, Sunny, and Rory get into an argument due to Rory's presence in South Africa.

Rory asked the couple what they had been doing together and Sunny said that there were a lot of "fights" and "love" between them. When he asked Veah's ex-boyfriend and friend how he had been keeping busy, Rory said he went sightseeing.

He further apologized for the tension between Sunny and Veah that was caused because he came along but said that he knew she wouldn't have gotten on the plane without him. Sunny questioned whether Rory would be able to Veah alone Rory said if Veah told him she was happy and comfortable, he would respect it. Veah's response upset Sunny and the two male cast members got into an argument because Veah didn't want to send Rory home.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on the argument and felt Veah still had feelings for Rory. Fans urged Sunny to break up with her:

"Sunny just dump her already"

"It's obvious Veah and Rory still love each other!! Sunny's reactions reflect in it!" a fan commented.

"Sunny needs to kick her to the curb for sure. I think she wants these two guys to fight over her!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 fans felt Sunny should be angry with Veah instead of Rory:

"Well Sunny is NOT excited to meet Rory. Not gonna lie tho, If I am dating someone its not my job to like or get along with their ex. Thats their trash not my treasure," a person wrote.

"Rory was not helping the situation. Sunny needed to tell Veah to bounce for insisting that Rory stay because she didn’t feel safe! She should’ve taken herself back to “safe” America then!" a fan commented.

"Veah just wants the drama. She's low-key getting excited by two men fighting over her," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 further said:

"Rory is right. Sunny needs to address this problem with Veah, not him. Rory owes him nothing," a person wrote.

"Sunny, ain't none of us feeling bad for you right now. Veah made it very clear that Rory is still her boyfriend. And now Rory is confirming that. You are the one that chose to go back. Life lessons will be doled out," a fan commented.

Sunny walks away after an argument with Rory in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12, Rory, Sunny, and Veah hung out together but things took a turn when Sunny asked Veah about their situation.

Sunny asked Rory why he came and the latter said Veah wouldn't have gotten on the plane without her. Sunny stated it sounded like the female 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 star didn't have faith in him and Rory clarified Veah didn't have faith in herself.

Sunny asked Rory if he would take a step back from Veah and he said if Veah wanted him to leave, he would. Veah stated she didn't want her ex-boyfriend to leave since she felt scared about their fights. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seaon 7 star asked Veah why they fought and explained that Rory was a point of conflict.

Veah said she didn't want to fight and wanted Sunny and Rory to get along. Sunny stated Veah's friendship with Rory was more important to her than her relationship with Sunny. The current boyfriend told the ex-boyfriend he was not supposed to be there and Rory replied that he was not the problem. The two argued and Sunny asked Veah to choose between him and Rory.

She said she was not going to send Rory home and Sunny walked off.

"I don't wanna do this bullsh*t," he said.

Fans of the TLC show commented on the argument online and felt Sunny should break up with the cast member.

Tune in on November 24, 2024, to watch what happens next on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7.

