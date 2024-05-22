Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis reportedly facing DUI charges after getting arrested

Kathryn Dennis, the former Southern Charm star, was recently arrested in South Carolina and charged with driving under the influence. On Monday, May 20, 2024, the 32-year-old was stopped just after 10 pm local time near the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley, South Carolina. As per the police report, authorities also issued a traffic ticket.

According to PEOPLE, the officer in charge of the arrest who was at the scene reportedly told a colleague that Dennis was "possibly impaired" while conducting the traffic stop. Another police official noted in the report that she had "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her."

The reality TV star, who had been released on bond as per Entertainment Weekly, is scheduled to appear in court on June 4, 2024.

Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis allegedly arrested and charged with DUI

Expand Tweet

Kathryn Dennis was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night in Goose Creek, South Carolina. She was taken into custody and booked with charges of DUI for transporting an open container of alcohol.

Dennis has been open about her substance abuse issues over the years. Back in August 2019, she confessed that she was not fully sober and still consumed alcohol. She appeared in an interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time and said,

"I don’t smoke weed or do anything illegal like that. It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out partying, by any means."

Kathryn Dennis was previously ordered by the court to complete rehab treatment in Malibu, California, according to the custody agreement with ex-Thomas Ravenel. The couple dated on and off from 2013 to 2016 and share a daughter, Kensington, 10, and a son, Saint Julien, 8, together.

The DUI charge is not the only recent incident involving Kathryn Dennis and police authorities. In October 2023, a vehicle registered in the reality TV star's name was involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident in South Carolina. According to People, the SUV hit a school officer directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School.

The person injured was identified as Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and he received medical attention on site. The authorities have not revealed whether it was Dennis driving the car. However, the police report said the vehicle "did not stop at the scene of the collision" and was allegedly later located at Dennis's address.

Dennis and her ex Thomas currently share custody of their son and daughter. She has often openly discussed that it has been a "tough" situation not to be with her children all the time.

The couple first met in 2013 when Kathryn Dennis was just a college student at the University of South Carolina and he was running for the United States Senate. They ultimately broke up in 2016.

Kathryn was part of the cast of Southern Charm, a reality show that shows the personal and professional lives of several socialites residing in Charleston, South Carolina. She appeared from season one to season eight of the show.