What is Kathryn Dennis' net worth in 2024? Details explored

32-year-old Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has featured in a total of 110 episodes. Dennis' main sources of income remain her modeling gigs, as well as her entrepreneurial and collaborative initiatives.

Dennis is known to have been paid a handsome $25k per episode during her run on the show. This means that she earned well over $4 million from Southern Charm alone. Regardless, considering that Kathryn Dennis is also an influencer with 1 million followers and a professional model, she is estimated to have a net worth of $800k.

She was most recently seen in the series ABC in 2022 and is back in the limelight after the DUI case.

What is Kathryn Dennis’ net worth?

Kathryn Dennis was born in South Carolina and started her career as a political intern. In 2014, she was cast in the Bravo series, kickstarting a career transformation.

Kathryn Dennis initially joined as a guest star back in 2014. However, her tendency to be involved in the thick of action quickly made her a fan favorite, which opened the door for a lengthy stay on the series.

The exposure allowed her to embark on various entrepreneurial initiatives, as she is currently the owner of a children’s furniture line, and is also a brand ambassador for the Gwynn’s chain of departmental stores.

Her overall net worth, as mentioned above as well, is estimated to be $800k currently, although she earned more than $4 million via Southern Charm. Dennis has undoubtedly been involved in multiple controversies since breaking into the mainstream via Southern Charm, which includes a recent collision, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

What happened to Kathryn Dennis?

Reportedly driving her car under the influence of alcohol at Goose Creek, S.C., Dennis was involved in a 3-car collision which resulted in her being booked for DUI in addition to drinking with an open container.

Known for her issues related to alcoholism and substance abuse over the years, Kathryn Dennis had previously sought help and revealed in 2019 that she had moved past her addictions.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019, Dennis had stated—

“I don’t smoke weed or do anything illegal like that. It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out partying, by any means.”

The latest event, however, may as well lead to certain troubles. Kathryn Dennis was in a long-term relationship with American politician and Southern Charm co-star Thomas Ravenel. The former couple shared a 29-year age gap and have two children together: daughter Kensington and son St. Julien.

After the two broke up back in 2016, Kathryn was court-ordered to undergo rehabilitation in Malibu to share custody of her two kids. The agreement in itself was a result of a lengthy court battle, and the recent charges may cause complications with respect to the court arrangement.

Further updates with respect to the latest incident expected to be revealed in the coming days.