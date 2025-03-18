The Vivienne died after taking Ketamine claims family of Drag Race star

Drag Race UK star James Lee Williams, aka The Vivienne, passed away on January 5, 2025, at age 32 at their home in Chorlton-by-Baclford near Chester.

Nearly three months after their passing, the entertainer's family and manager finally revealed the cause of their passing. In a statement to People on Monday, March 17, 2025, the Drag Race star's manager, Simon James, confirmed that they died from ketamine use, saying:

"James' family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died. It was from the effects of ketamine use causing cardiac arrest."

He further shared that he and the family hopes that by sharing The Vivienne's cause of death "can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage."

James also claimed that there is a rise in ketamine usage amongst young people and that it needs to be discussed more.

In January, the Drag Race star's body was found in the bathroom of their home. At the time of their death, Cheshire police have ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding their death.

The Vivienne is best known for being the UK drag ambassador in RuPaul's Drag Race US series in 2015 and winning the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and was also in Dancing on Ice in 2023. Their TV and film credits also include Emmerdale and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

The Vivienne's family shares their cause of death to let people know of ketamine's dangers

Throughout their career, The Vivienne has been open about their past drug addiction struggles, particularly with ketamine.

They shared their 4-year battle with ketamine addiction in a 2019 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, sharing that it mostly stemmed from the demanding lifestyle they had as a drag entertainer. They also opened up about seeking help for their ketamine addiction.

Besides The Vivienne's manager, their family also shared a statement about it. Their sister, Chanel Williams, shared the devastating news of their death and the need to educate people about the risks of using ketamine with Altitude Magazine on Monday, March 17.

"We continue to be completely devastated by James' sudden death. Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming prevalent in the UK. If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug, and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy," she said.

Simon Jones also shared with People about the RuPaul's Drag Race star's family's plans to team up with Adferiad, a UK-based charity, to help raise awareness about the dangers of the drug's use. The decision is in line with the Drag Race UK star's openness about their addiction. He said:

"We hope that by working with Adferiad, we can raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage."

The Vivienne's life story will be featured in a new documentary by World of Wonder, the media company behind the Drag Race franchise.

Titled Dear Viv, the production reportedly has "the blessing of James' family and friends" and is set to detail their legacy as a drag superstar. It's expected to be released later in 2025 on WOW Presents Plus.

