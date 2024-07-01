Netflix's The Mole season 2 premiered on Friday, June 25, 2024, and released its first 5 episodes. With the latest season, fans were introduced to the all-new cast consisting of 12 strangers participating in a game of deceit to win up to $250,000, while one of them is secretly hiding as 'a mole' to disrupt the game.

However, in the first episode, Tony and Hannah developed a flirtatious connection which seemingly blossomed into a romantic connection as the two were seen sharing a kiss during the elimination ceremony in episode 4.

The two played as a united front until Tony was eliminated in episode 5. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and commented that it wasn't a dating show. One person with username @BeeTebo_Nengi wrote on X(formerly Twitter):

"Can they get Tony and Hannah off my screen, this romance is making me mad. Like am I watching The Mole or Too Hot To Handle #TheMole," a fan commented.

"Everybody else is playing The Mole, while Hannah and Tony are playing Perfect Match #TheMole #TheMoleNetflix," one person said.

Several The Mole season 2 fans said they believed the on-screen couple was on the wrong show.

"Why are Tony and Hannah bringing romance to The Mole? It's giving me the ick! Wrong show! This is not what we watch The Mole for #Netflix, #theMole," one X post read.

"Honestly Tony and Hannah being a couple and flirting and kiss in every couple of seconds makes me think I'm watching The Perfect Match or Love is Blind like COME ON NOW! I want the GAME SHOW not the romance show #TheMoleNetflix #TheMole," a fan commented.

"Hannah and Tony are insufferable YUCK #TheMole #TheMoleNetflix," another person wrote.

The Mole season 2 fans further commented on how Hannah didn't share all the information with Tony, leading to his elimination.

"Hannah is a f**king dumbass not sharing that information with Tony when the game is still in the early stages #TheMole #TheMoleNetflix," one person wrote.

"Not Tony leaving the game, I haven't laughed os hard, he totally spoilt his game and Hannah played him badly #TheMoleNetflix #TheMole," another person wrote.

Tony's elimination makes Hannah emotional in The Mole season 2

Tony was eliminated in season 2 episode 5 of the reality competitive show. Although he was certain that he would be safe since he and Hannah were "on the same page" about who they thought the saboteur was, he was unaware that Hannah was keeping information about Ryan from him. Tony said:

"Just lost for words. I got blindsided. It's kind of irritating me that Hannah kind of has the same suspects. We played, you know, as a team, and she's come to me with a lot of information, and I think that might be my downfall, right? Because there is no trust."

As the host, Ari Shapiro led Tony to the car, Ryan asked Hannah if she was okay as the cast member was starting to tear up. The latter's reaction prompted Ryan to ask her whether she was stunned because Tony was leaving or whether she knew something.

Hannah walked away from the table in tears, and Michael followed and consoled the contestant. He reminded her to breathe and Hannah told him she felt "so bad" about the elimination because she felt like she sent her friend home. Michael said:

"At the end of the day, everybody puts in their own answers for this quiz. And everybody's gonna tell you one thing, but you never know who he could've picked."

Hannah said in a confessional that she felt guilty and had the feeling of betraying someone she cared about. However, The Mole season 2 contestant said that people had to be emotionless to be able to succeed in the game.

The Mole season 2 will return next week with new episodes on July 5, 2024, on Netflix.

