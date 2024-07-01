The Mole season 2: Who has been eliminated from season 2 so far

Netflix's much-awaited game show, The Mole, returned with another season on Friday, June 28, 2024. It aired its first five episodes on its premiere, displaying its themes of strategy, deception, and schemes.

The cast members partake in grueling challenges to win money. One among them is the saboteur— the mole— whose main role is to sabotage the other contestants' attempts while keeping their identity concealed.

Each challenge is followed by an elimination quiz, where contestants test their knowledge of the mole. The one with the least information gets eliminated from the show and loses the chance to win the prize. In the five episodes that aired, four members were sent home — Jennifer, Andy, Melissa, and Tony.

Which cast members went home in The Mole season 2?

1) Jennifer

Jennifer from The Mole season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

I

n episode 2, the 28-year-old program analyst, Jennifer, was evicted from the show. In the previous episode, called Nobody's Safe, contestants participated in the show's first challenge, which included intruders competing to win the place of one of the original cast members. The task required strategized teamwork and tested how much the contestants trusted each other.

The challenge required the participants to prevent the intruders from reaching their final spot, which they succeeded at. The leader of the challenge, fellow co-star Neesh, appointed Jennifer as one of the paintball shooters. She shot all ten bullets and was able to injure one intruder. What followed was another chance to win to add $5000 to the prize fund, but, Muna's move to choose herself over the team members sabotaged that chance.

The elimination quiz began soon and continued into episode 2. Each contestant received a message on their phone that declared their fate in the show. If the screen turned green, they were safe, if red, then eviction followed. Jennifer's phone screen turned red, marking the end of her journey on the show.

"I'm disappointed, obviously. I'm sad I was the first to go. I guess I'll wait for the finale just to see who it is," Jennifer said.

2) Andy

Andy from The Mole season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Episode 3 brought an end to 65-year-old Andy's journey on the show. In episode 2, titled Treasure Island, host Ari Shapiro entrusted the cast members to find a map in an abandoned shack and a supply dump, to find clues to a hidden treasure. They were to carry the treasure off the island and construct a raft. If they succeeded in completing the task, they could add $15,000 to the prize fund.

Andy, Deanne, Muna, and Sean set out to build the raft. However, Andy struggled to tie the knots and quickly ran out of rope. Once built, the barrels from under the raft started coming loose. This caused others to become suspicious of Andy's intentions.

In episode 3, the cast answered 20 questions about the mole's identity. Once they started receiving messages on their phone, it was revealed that Andy was the one being sent home.

"I have no idea if everyone did a little bit better or if we all did very poorly, and I just happened to do more poorly than others. Enjoy each moment because you just never know when it's gonna end," said Andy.

3) Melissa

Melissa from The Mole season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

With ten contestants remaining, episode 4 of The Mole saw 34-year-old Melissa pack her bags. After the heist challenge at the start, the cast members were introduced to another exemption challenge. They were handed fortune cookies, five containing cash for the prize fund, and five containing exemption. They had to vote each other out until five members remained at the table.

Ones with the cash would add the money to the prize pot, while the ones with the exemption would be safe from elimination. By the end of the mission, Michael earned the exemption, while Hannah, Neesh, Tony, and Q, the other four, added money to the fund since they had cash in their fortune cookies. The prize money was brought to a total of $60,000.

Melissa failed to secure the exemption. She was eliminated from the competition soon. In her confessional, she said:

"Not only is the mole doing a good job, but there are players here that are doing incredible jobs of throwing people off track."

4) Tony

Tony from The Mole season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

I

n episode 5, called Special Delivery, 24-year-old VIP host, Tony was sent home. He had developed a strong connection with fellow co-star Hannah. When his phone screen turned red, he was taken aback since he was not expecting that.

He stated that no one could be trusted in the game no matter the kind of relationship one has forged with each other. The cast members had to answer questions about the mole's identity for one to be voted out. To think that Hannah had similar answers to the others that pointed in his direction frustrated Tony.

Tony's elimination left Hannah in tears. However, in her confessional, she stated that one needed to be "emotionless" to progress in the game. The other team members doubt Hannah's intentions, suspecting her of playing a major role in Tony's elimination.

"When you're in the game you never know what anyone's true intentions are, no matter what they tell you. Is Hannah the mole? Could be," said Tony.

With four contestants out of the mix, eight moved ahead in the competition — Deanna, Q, Michael, Hannah, Muna, Ryan, Neesh, and Sean. Viewers eagerly speculate about the saboteur's identity, while contestants worry about the fate that awaits them.

The first five episodes of The Mole season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.