The Mole season 2 - Meet the host

The latest installment of Netflix's The Mole will premiere on July 28, 2024, with a new host for this season. In the upcoming season of The Mole, viewers can anticipate intense competition, challenging tasks, and the fear of potentially losing the well-deserved cash prize.

Ari Shapiro will be the new host for this season. The acclaimed journalist and host of NPR's All Things Considered is set to assume hosting responsibilities for season 2. Two weeks ago, Netflix's YouTube channel dropped the The Mole season 2 trailer, giving viewers a sneak peek at the format without giving away any spoilers.

Ari Shapiro is seen presenting the talented cast of players in the preview, offering a captivating sneak peek into the thrilling realm of action, thrill, and mystery that lies ahead for viewers in the series.

Who is Ari Shapiro? More details about The Mole season 2 host

The Mole's host for the second season, Ari Shapiro, was born on September 30, 1978, in Fargo, North Dakota, and grew up in Portland, Oregon. He completed his high school at Beaverton High School, Oregon. Ari Shapiro is a magna cum laude graduate of Yale in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Ari Shapiro's journalism journey started when he interned at NPR Legal Affairs. Shapiro is also a regular guest vocalist with the orchestra known as Pink Martini. Their latest albums showcase his talent on numerous tracks, where he effortlessly sings in various languages.

Ever since his debut at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, Shapiro has graced the stages of countless iconic venues throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

NLGJA, the association of LGBTQ+ journalists, awarded him the prestigious title of "Journalist of the Year" in 2023.

The Mole season 2 host Ari Shapiro's career

Ari Shapiro, a renowned anchor of NPR's All Things Considered, is widely recognized for his work on one of the most popular radio news programs in the United States. He also hosts NPR's daily afternoon news podcast, Consider This.

Moreover, Ari Shapiro has been featured as a question on Jeopardy! and even appeared as an answer in a New York Times crossword puzzle. His debut memoir, The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening, achieved instant success by becoming a New York Times bestseller.

Ari is also a talented singer who has performed at renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

At the start of his journalism journey, he worked as the justice correspondent for the media organization throughout the George W. Bush administration. Following that, Shapiro reported on President Barack Obama's terms as the White House correspondent and spent time as an international correspondent based in London.

From memories to television dreams: An unexpected journey to hosting The Mole

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May 2024, Ari Shapiro confessed that he reflected on his journey after the success of his memoir, The Best Strangers in the World. He mentioned a conversation with his team in which he expressed a desire for new ventures outside of writing. Instead of traditional NPR-style projects, he was interested in hosting a show similar to The Mole.

He said:

"The only reality show I have ever submitted an audition tape for in my life was the original Mole, season 2."

Interestingly, a team member mentioned an ongoing search for a new host for such a show, which led to a fortunate series of events that turned their dream into reality.

Fans of the show can watch The Mole season 2 as it premieres on Netflix on July 28, 2024.