The Mole season 2 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Molei is all set to return with a new season on Netflix. This Netflix original is a resurrection of a 2001 American reality game show aired by ABC.

The show hosts a bunch of contestants in a remote location. They work together in a team to win money and add to the Fund pool while keeping an eye on who could be the possible mole amongst them.

The show's trailer was released by the YouTube channel of Netflix two weeks ago. The trailer introduces audiences to the show's format without sharing any spoilers.

The show will host 12 contestants who will perform a series of tasks in a team. Among the team members, a person has been planted as a mole who is working against the team to sabotage the tasks and not let them win the cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end.

"Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."

The new season of the show is going to air on Netflix only from June 28, 2024

Three major takeaways from the trailer of The Mole season 2

#1 The new season comes up with a new host

Ari Shapiro will host the brand-new season. Ari Shapiro is a known name in the field of journalism.

The radio journalist has worked as a national public radio correspondent and went on to work as a White House correspondent and international correspondent as well.

In the trailer, Ari Shapiro skillfully introduces the talented cast of players, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the world of excitement, adventure and suspense, which awaits the audience in the show.

#2 The objective of the mole is to sabotage as much as they can

In this game show, contestants complete challenging tasks to earn money, which goes into a prize pot.

One contestant is secretly working against the group. After each episode, the least knowledgeable contestant about the mole is eliminated. The last remaining contestant wins the game and the prize money.

The show's cast is quite diverse, consisting of contestants with backgrounds in forensics, marketing, and analysis, as well as brave moms, poets and more. The show also features a retired real-life detective named Sean, who is now a stay-at-home dad.

Additionally, there's a 50-year-old web sleuth named Deanna Thompson, who works as an online investigator and a casino data analyst.

#3 Trust is detrimental in this show

The trailer unveils the heart-pounding excitement the contestants are experiencing. The audience can expect to witness fierce competition, edgy tasks and the fear of losing the hard-earned cash prize.

Trust in this show can lead to elimination for many, and the contestants must figure out who they believe is the mole. The contestants are seen enjoying the thrill but also grappling with other emotions. The show appears promising, just like the contestants. They are very clear about their objective: they are here to win.

Every decision comes with a cost, and the contestants must carefully decide whom to trust and whom not to.

The Mole season 2 is going to premiere only on Netflix on June 28, 2024.