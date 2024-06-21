Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 21, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, June 21, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the offbeat game show, which is now in its 40th season. This season saw a fantastic run over the last three weeks, perhaps the best we have seen in a couple of years, thanks to Adriana Harmeyer, who departed this week after setting an all-time record. This episode will see Adriana Harmeyer's successor play out another game after two back-to-back victories.

In the upcoming game show round, Drew Basile, a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan, will play his third game of Jeopardy! against Richelle Brown, a substitute teacher from Alexandria, Virginia, and Josh Heit, a government relations professional from Silver Spring, Maryland. Drew Basile won another game last night after his win over Harmeyer. Basile has also won an impressive $33,282 in his two days on the game show and will surely see a few more wins in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is one of television's oldest and most renowned game shows. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then carved out a special place for itself in the history books of American television. It has aired for decades and has a large fan following backing it, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become crucial elements in its success. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a large part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 21, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"50 years ago Vin Scully announced he got “a standing ovation in the Deep South” for breaking a record of an all-time sports idol."

This question is from the category "Sports." A wide-ranging and common topic in trivia circles, this has appeared in the game show before and remains one of the most common topics worldwide.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question. This adds a layer of complexity to the round, making it even more appealing.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, June 14, 2024

The clue and solution for the final round of the upcoming episode of the game show read as follows.

Clue: 50 years ago Vin Scully announced he got “a standing ovation in the Deep South” for breaking a record of an all-time sports idol.

Solution: Hank Aaron.

Hank Aaron's 715th home run surpassed the record of Babe Ruth, giving the world one of the most iconic moments in the history of baseball. Aaron went on to receive nearly a million letters following his achievement.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, June 21, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming game show round are Drew Basile, a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan; Richelle Brown, a substitute teacher from Alexandria, Virginia; and Josh Heit, a government relations professional from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!