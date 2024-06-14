Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 14, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, June 14, 2024, bringing back another exciting episode. Season 40 is arguably one of the best stints the game show has seen so far, with one contestant on a streak of a lifetime. The game show has not been this exciting in a long while, especially after this season started out very slowly due to the WGA strike.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, will return to play her 13th game in a row against newcomers Susan Ayoob, a content strategist from San Francisco, California, and Kaitlin Tarr, an aspiring ceramicist from Denver, Colorado. Harmeyer has already become one of the best players in the game show's history. With an earning of $278,500, she is also the 15th-highest regular-play winner of all time. The upcoming round may see her seal off another perfect week.

Trending

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand apart. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the final round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the fans of the game show.

We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 14, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show is:

"Helping draft an executive order in 1961, Hobart Taylor Jr. almost used the word “positive”, but instead chose this alliterative phrase."

This question is from the category "1960s America." This is a very interesting topic, as it is based on history but focuses on a particular time period. It will be interesting to see if Adriana Harmeyer can take it on.

The final question comes in a different format. Participants are provided with a solution, and they have to figure out the question. This adds an extra layer of complexity to the tale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, June 14, 2024

The clue and solution for the final round of the upcoming episode of the game show read as follows.

Clue: Helping draft an executive order in 1961, Hobart Taylor Jr. almost used the word “positive”, but instead chose this alliterative phrase.

Solution: Affirmative action.

The "affirmative action" came in response to the Eisenhower administration’s Executive Orders, which had been ineffective in their treatment of racism.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, June 14, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana; Susan Ayoob, a content strategist from San Francisco, California; and Kaitlin Tarr, an aspiring ceramicist from Denver, Colorado.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback