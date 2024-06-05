Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 40th season. This entire week has been very exciting and fans have witnessed one of the contestants finally standing out in the game show's latest installment.

Of course, this season saw its share of delays due to the WGA strike, which deeply affected its progress. However, fans now have their eyes on Adriana Harmeyer and are eager to see how she progresses in the show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, five-day champion, Harmeyer, West Lafayette, Indiana, will return to face Kyle Sorlie Titlow, from Washington, D.C., and Allee Mead, from Grand Forks, North Dakota. Harmeyer's run has been nothing short of exceptional, with the archivist earning as much as $116,200 in five games. Should she continue to dominate the show, Harmeyer could emerge as the best player of this year's season of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is one of the most well-known game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since managed to release 40 seasons across decades. The game show's popularity stems from its unique format and engaging nature. the final round of the game show also plays a key role in its growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewers to participate in the show from the comfort of their homes. Fans can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as this can be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, contestants, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode in the section below.

June 5, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This city owes much of its early history to a temple dedicated to Sulis Minerva & a 'sacred spring' found there."

This question is from the category "British Places." This is quite a familiar topic in trivia circles as it is rooted in geography.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and must figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This city owes much of its early history to a temple dedicated to Sulis Minerva & a “sacred spring” found there.

Solution: Bath.

Bath, located in Somerset in South West England, is renowned for its Roman-built baths. A temple to Sulis Minerva was also built in one of the natural hot springs in the area.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The three contestants set to appear in the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Kyle Sorlie Titlow, a geographer from Washington, D.C., and Allee Mead, a writer from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!