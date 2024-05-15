Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the game show to the fore. The current season of the show started relatively slowly, due to the WGA strike that was going on when the show kicked off, but has now picked up pace following some great contestants.

This week has seen a strong champion in Will Stewart, who has been doing very well lately. Will Stewart, a political organizer originally from Nashville, Tennessee, will play against Kathy Olson, a journalism professor from Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Grant DeYoung, a grocery clerk from Prescott, Arizona, in the upcoming round of the game show. This will be Stewart's fourth game in a row.

Will Stewart has been unstoppable over the last three days. He even achieved one of the best season averages of $70,501 in just three days. Unless someone else this evening manages to do better than him, his streak is probably going to last till the following day.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in American television history. It began airing in 1964 and has since then continued to air for 40 seasons (with breaks in between). Over its long and illustrious history, the game show has gathered an immense fanbase.

This is primarily because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have now become a part of the show's identity. The final round allows viewers to participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, this can still be a complicated process.

To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 15, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"John Elwes, a millionaire Member of Parliament who would go to bed before dusk to save on candles, inspired this character."

This question is from the category "19th Century Literary Characters." This is a rather common topic in the game show's history and is also common in trivia circles.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds an extra layer of complexity to the round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: John Elwes, a millionaire Member of Parliament who would go to bed before dusk to save on candles, inspired this character.

Solution: Ebenezer Scrooge.

A famous miserly character from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, Ebenezer Scrooge's character was inspired by John Elwes, a member of parliament in Great Britain for Berkshire.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 15, 2024



Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!