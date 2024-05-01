Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to welcome the new month with its upcoming episode on May 1, 2024, and things could not get any more exciting for fans of the game show. After its relatively slow start, the game show has been in its element for the past few weeks. This week, especially, is a little more exciting because viewers have been witnessing a champion in action, who looks all set to stay for a long time.

In the upcoming round of the game show, five-day champion Amy Hummel, an ER doctor, will face off against Weckiai Rannila, an engineer, and Nils Cousin, an attorney. Amy Hummel has been playing well the past few days and has already taken her earnings to $100,994. Though she has hit the benchmark of winning five games in a row, she will hope to extend it further in the upcoming games.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most well-known game shows in the industry. It began airing in the early 1960s and has continued to be a popular show all around the world. The popularity of the game show is a direct result of its offbeat format and engaging nature, which are also its most defining aspects. Moreover, the final round of the game show plays a huge part in its appeal.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Fans can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a tradition for fans of the show.

However, as this can be complicated, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 1, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"On Nov. 15, 1961 JFK suspended the 8-hour workday at this agency, saying its work needed to proceed 'with all possible speed'."

This question falls in the "Executive Orders" category, which is quite an offbeat topic that has rarely appeared in the game show before.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and have to determine the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: On Nov. 15, 1961, JFK suspended the 8-hour workday at this agency, saying its work needed to proceed “with all possible speed”

Solution: NASA.

John F. Kennedy issued Executive Order 10976 on November 15, 1961, which allowed NASA to bypass federal regulations limiting employees to working eight hours a day.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

The three contestants set to appear in the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Hummel, an ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Weckiai Rannila, an engineer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Nils Cousin, an attorney from Washington, D.C.

Fans can catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!