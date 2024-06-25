The Mole season 2: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The Mole season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 28, 2024. The show was originally an ABC network game reality show that continued for five seasons. Given how popular the unique game show was, Netflix decided to release the show's first season on the platform in 2022. The first was a hit, and The Mole season 2 is set to be released on the streaming giant on Friday.

In The Mole season 2, 12 contestants will compete against each other while figuring out who "the mole" among them is. They will face weekly challenges, tasks, and escape rooms together. However, unbeknownst to the other 11 contestants, one of them will secretly try to sabotage the tasks. The Mole will secretly work on not letting anyone increase the pot money in each task.

The 12 participants on The Mole season 2 come from different backgrounds and professions. From VIP hosts to former undercover cops and bus drivers, the show has people ranging in age too.

Trending

The Mole season 2: Cast members' Instagram info

1) Andry Mintzer (@andymintzer)

Andy Mintzer (Image via Instagram/ @andymintzer)

The first contestant of The Mole season 2 is Andy Mintzer, who has explored 11 countries and participated in more than 600 escape rooms worldwide. He is an escape room enthusiast.

2) Antonio “Tony” Castellanos (@tonyyyalejandro)

Tony (Image via Instagram/ @tonyyyalejandro)

Tony, 24, spends 19 hours a day on his screen and works out when he isn't on his screen. The VIP host has 24.9K followers on Instagram.

3) Deanna Thompson (@realbaudimoovan)

Deanna Thompson (Image via Instagram/ @realbaudimoovan)

Deanna Thompson hates olives, and she is claustrophobic. She also runs a true crime show called True Crimes with John and Deanna.

4) Hannah Burns (@hannahburnns)

While working as a marketing consultant in the medical field, Hannah is learning to be a pilot and has successfully landed a single-engine prop plane. She is also the youngest cast member on the show.

5) Jennifer (@ay_venezuela)

Jennifer (Image via Instagram/ @ay_venezuela)

Jennifer is a PhD student, program analyst, professor, and advisor. Her favorite show is The Big Bang Theory, and she has visited six continents.

6) Melissa Lummus (@mel.lummus)

Melissa Lummus (Image via Instagram/ @mel.lummus)

Melissa is a poker player and pinball professional. In 2023, she participated in more than 75 pinball tournaments.

7) Michael O'Brien (@mobrien22)

Michael O'Brien is a parking manager. He also plays for the gay flag football league and often travels to and around the US to compete in various tournaments.

8) Muna Abdulahi (@munaabdulahi_)

Muna Abdulahi (Image via Instagram/ @munaabdulahi_)

Muna is a software engineer and an award-winning poet based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to her website, she has also been featured in various poetry journals.

Her website describes Muna as:

"In her work, she explores many themes of belonging and identity, particularly in the context of migration and nationality. As a writer/poet, Muna pushes herself to tell the stories that are erased, silenced, devalued, or buried, the stories that are difficult, and the stories that bring together communities, youth, and discussions."

9) Neesh Riaz (@neesh__me)

Neesh Riaz (Image via Instagram/ @neesh__me)

Neesh Riaz is a marketer and video creator. He also hosts Rukus Avenue Radio and created the clothing brand Vyrusco.

10) Quaylyn Carter (@quaylyncarter17)

Quaylyn Carter (Image via Instagram/ @quaylyncarter17)

Quaylyn Carter is a bus driver from Pittsburgh, PA. One of his wishes is to chase a tornado, as he loves them.

11) Ryan Warner (@ryanw270)

Ryan Warner (Image via Instagram/ @ryanw270)

Ryan is a volleyball coach and mother of four. The contestant on the show married her high school sweetheart and lives happily with her family.

12) Sean

Sean (Image via Netflix/ Tudum)

Sean is a 42-year-old retired undercover cop and stay-at-home dad who doesn’t have any social media.

As per Netflix, Sean is:

"I’m here to compete for my family and win cash. I don’t have what it takes to sabotage or ruin people’s chances of winning money."

Ari Shapiro is set to host The Mole season 2. The streaming platform will release The Mole season 2 on Friday, June 28, 2024.