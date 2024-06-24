The Mole season 2: Meet the cast

Netflix is all set to release The Mole season 2 on Friday, June 28, 2024. At first, five episodes will be released, and later, the remaining ones will be released in batches. The Mole is a reboot of another famous 2000s hit show that Netflix picked up in 2022.

The second season of The Mole features 12 contestants. Various challenges will be presented weekly, potentially adding more money to the prize pot. The twist is that one player, the Mole, will be secretly given tasks. That participant will be given a task to limit the group’s efforts while they’re trying to add more money to the pot. The Mole is supposed to keep his/her identity a secret.

Initially, The Mole was aired on ABC in 2001, which Netflix revived in 2022. Hence, seeing the popularity, the streaming platform picked it up. Filming locations for The Mole season 2 include Hawaii, Spain, and Australia.

Deanna Thompson, and others star in The Mole season 2

Andy Mintzer

Andy Mintzer (Image via Instagram/ @andymintzer)

Andy Mintser, 65, is a forensic accountant. He has experienced 600+ escape rooms worldwide and has completed 93% of them. He has also played in more than 11 countries.

Deanna Thompson

Deanna Thompson (Image via Instagram/ @realbaudimoovan)

Deanna, 50, is a web sleuth who enjoys investigating crimes. She hates olives, and she is also claustrophobic.

Hannah Burns

Hannah Burns (Image via Instagram/ @hannahburnns)

Hannah Burns, 23, is a professional marketing consultant. She is also a student pilot and completed a blind landing while flying a single-engine prop plane. She describes it as one of the scariest events of her life. She also has a Doberman pup, Bane.

Jennifer

Jennifer (Image via Instagram/ @ay_venezuela)

Jennifer, 28, is program analyst who has explored six continents throughout her life. She enjoys visiting different places; her favorite show is The Big Bang Theory.

Melissa Lummus

Melissa Lummus (Image via Instagram/ @mel.lummus)

Melissa, 34, is a professional poker player who plays pinball. While playing competitively, she participated in 75+ pinball tournaments in 2023.

Michael O'Brien

Michael O'Brien (Image via Instagram/ @mobrien22)

Michael is a parking manager who plays in a gay flag football league. He travels across the United States to compete in various tournaments.

Muna Abdulahi

Muna Abdulahi (Image via Instagram/ @munaabdulahi_)

Muna Abdulahi, 24, is a software engineer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has circumnavigated the world on a ship and is an award-winning poet.

Her website describes Muna as:

"An Award-Winning, Somali-American, International Spoken Word Poet based in Minneapolis, MN. She was ranked the 8th woman poet in the world at the 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam Competition."

Neesh Riaz

Neesh Riaz (Image via Instagram/ @neesh__me)

Neesh, 30, is a Marketer, and his friends named him “Lavish.”

According to Netflix, Neesh says:

"Lying isn’t in my genes. I’m the great-great-great-great-grand-nephew of Abraham ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln."

Ryan Warner

Ryan Warner (Image via Instagram/ @ryanw270)

Ryan Warner is a volleyball coach. She is happily married to her high school sweetheart, and they have four children. One fantastic thing about Ryan is that she can do a 30-inch box jump, even when she is 5 feet 2 inches.

Sean

Sean (Image via Netflix/ Tudum)

Sean, 42, is a retired undercover cop. Currently, he is a stay-at-home dad, who loves ‘80s and ‘90s boy bands. While working as an undercover, he has split his head open seven times.

Antonio “Tony” Castellanos

Antonio “Tony” Castellanos (Image via Instagram/ @tonyyyalejandro)

Tony, 24, is a VIP host. He started working out when he was 12, and his daily screen time currently exceeds 19 hours.

Quaylyn Carter

Quaylyn Carter (Image via Instagram/ @quaylyncarter17)

Quaylyn, 41, is a bus driver from Pittsburgh, PA, who loves tornados. He wants to chase a tornado someday.

The Mole season 2 will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 28, 2024.