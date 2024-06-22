"The truth is finally out" — Melinda Berry takes to social media after Perfect Match season 2 finale

Perfect Match season 2 aired its season finale on Friday, June 21, 2024. In the finale episode, the truth about what happened between Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry during the men's mixer came out.

Earlier in the season, Melinda returned to the Tulum villa, along with the other eliminated female cast members during the men's mixer and spent time with Harry. Melinda claimed that she shared a kiss with him. However, he said that the female cast member was lying and wanted "clout."

After the old footage was replayed during finale episode, it was revealed that two did kiss. Melinda took to X and stated that the truth was "finally out." She wrote:

"The TRUTH is finally out!! I’ll never EVER LIE! NOW PUT some respect on my name #perfectmatch I will be accepting all apologies….publicly."

Melinda Berry from Perfect Match talks about her kiss with Harry Jowsey

After the Perfect Match season 2 finale aired on June 21, Melinda Berry had notified her followers on Instagram that she would be going live on TikTok at 11:30 ET. During the live session, she talked about what the cameras didn't show during episode 10 about her kiss with Harry.

Although the live segment ended, several fan accounts screen-recorded the clip during which, the reality star said that Harry gave her a "smirk" and she asked him "What?"

"And he looked around and then leaned in and kissed me, I was like, 'Just kiss me.' And he smiled and then I kissed him back," Melinda explained.

Melinda added that they both kissed each other and then Harry Jowsey pulled away and looked around. She told him that nobody was looking.

The Too Hot To Handle alum explained that she "never ever" instigated the kiss. However, she noted that it didn't matter "who kissed who first" and it was important to know that it did happen. Melinda added that although the two flirted, she wasn't thinking about Harry "that way" and didn't think it would lead to that moment.

She further stated that the two had a lot of conversations behind the bathroom area and she didn't have a problem with him. Melinda said she never "disliked" or hated the Perfect Match season 2 cast member.

Melinda x Harry x Jessica drama explained

Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vastel were one of the few couples who didn't switch partners after meeting in episode 3. The two were often at odds due to their opinions about Harry's past with women. Although Jessica moved past the villa's chatter multiple times, when Melinda Berry returned to the show in episode 8, things turned for the worse for the Perfect Match season 2 couple.

During the men's mixer, Harry and Melinda kissed but the male cast member denied it. He told Jessica that he was too "playful" with Melinda but insisted he didn't kiss her.

Melinda, however, told Jessica that not only did Harry kiss her, he told her he wanted to get her pregnant. Initially, Jessica didn't want to hear what Melinda had to say since the conversation took place in front of the other cast members, she later had a one-on-one talk with the reality star.

After that, Jessica spoke to her partner and told him she had to also think about her daughter, Autumn, while making her decision. She told Harry if Melinda was being truthful, she could tell everyone else why she still chose him. But she would not be able to explain it to her daughter.

Jessica chose to not pair up with Harry in Perfect Match season 2 episode 10, thus ending their relationship and their time on the show. Episodes of the dating reality show are available to stream on Netflix.