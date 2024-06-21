Perfect Match finale: Did Harry and Melinda kiss in season 2? Details explored

Episode 8 of Perfect Match season 2 saw the girls and guys go on mixers separately, where they were joined by past contestants of the season. On the boy's trip to a cenote, the cameras captured Harry carrying Melinda but didn't document anything else.

In that episode, Melinda accused Harry of kissing her, which he denied. Her accusation left the housemates and the netizens divided because no one knew the truth.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 2, which aired on Friday, June 21, saw Jessica breaking up with Harry because of the mistrust he caused. By the end of the episode, when everyone had gathered to express their opinions on their relationships, Harry confessed to lying about his kiss with Melinda.

Trending

His confession was followed by a montage of clips from the boy's mixer that proved Melinda's accusation was right.

What did Harry say about his kiss with Melinda in the Perfect Match season 2 finale?

After Jessica broke up with Harry because he was accused of kissing another woman, he left the villa. He came back towards the end of the episode, where all 22 contestants of the show had gathered to weigh in on the existing relationships.

Before everyone went to vote, Nick asked if anyone wanted to say anything, and Harry volunteered. He said:

"I made some silly decisions and I embarrassed myself. And, you know, wasn't honest with someone that I really cared about."

Harry's confession was followed by footage, taken five days earlier at the boy's cenote mixer. In the footage, Melinda was seen sitting on Harry's lap, as she told her he would get her pregnant. He also joked that if their kids weren't tall and athletic, it would be a problem.

In another clip, Melinda was heard saying, "No cameras," and "Go ahead, no one's looking," as the camera focused on a random tree. Melinda then called the kiss "treacherous," to which Harry replied:

"Oh yeah, I wanna f**k you."

Harry was also recorded admitting to Chris that he did something "really bad" on the same day as the kiss. When Chris asked him what he did, Harry said he couldn't say it on camera. In yet another clip, Harry was heard asking the cameramen if they recorded him kissing Melinda and said that he "didn't mean to do it."

Back to the Perfect Match finale, Harry said that his biggest takeaway was that he accepted where he fell short and learned to never make such a mistake again.

What did Jessica say about Harry's confession of kissing Melinda?

After Harry's confession in the Perfect Match finale, Jessica said it was hard not to fall for Harry at the pace that they did because life with Harry was everything she ever wanted. Despite still feeling heartbroken, she backed Harry by saying:

"I think good people can make bad decisions."

She continued by saying that Harry was a good man and wanted to do better in life, but it just wasn't their time to be together. She finished her statement by saying that she didn't regret her time together.

Harry added to it by saying that it was going to make him a better person over time, which Nigel and Stevan agreed with.

Viewers can stream both seasons of Perfect Match on Netflix.