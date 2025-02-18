Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 episode 3 recap: Lennert and Cassy go to the private suite as Godfrey and Jennifer enter the villa

The much-awaited season of Too Hot to Handle: Germany, the coveted dating reality TV franchise, came out on February 18 on Netflix. The newest season also customarily saw the couples resisting their urges to show physical affection to each other, as Lana, the bot, looked over for discrepancies.

Episode 3 of the season was titled Head vs. P*nis and saw the pairs breaking Lana's no-kissing rules, which resulted in thousands getting taken away from the final prize pot. Lennert and Cassy were exempt from the list of couples who broke the rules, so they were sent to the private suite to spend one night. This, according to Lana, was their ultimate test of celibacy. They broke the rules on the night, costing the group some money.

Godfrey and Jennifer entered the season as two new entries. They chose to take Cassy and Calvin on dates respectively, stealing them from their initial partners Lennert and Joena. After their dates, Cassey returned to the villa and reassured Lennert of their connection, Calvin couldn't do the same as he grew fonder of Jennifer.

How Lennert and Cassy acted in the private suite on Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 episode 3

Before going to the suite, when Lennert and Cassy caught a drink together, they spoke about how they were going to act on their private night. Lennert came to a Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 confessional to express how he felt about Cassy saying:

"All she had to do is look at me and I'm so h**ny. It's like all we do here is think about s*x."

They then got into their swimming costumes and jumped into the jacuzzi. Some of their co-stars who were overlooking from a distance predicted that they were going to lose money. In the jacuzzi, Lennert and Casey both said they would consider breaking the rules.

When they returned to the villa the following morning, Lana said her sensors detected two kisses and:

"Intense stimulation of erogenous zones."

For the offense, Lana deducted a total of €15k from the prize pot, reducing it to €108k.

Jennifer and Godfrey's dates with Calvin and Cassy on Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 episode 3

Before going on a date with Jennifer, Calvin said in a confessional that he only had "eyes" for Joana so he wasn't going to get swayed by whoever he was going to meet. However, when he saw Jennifer, he took to another confessional to say:

"Wow, who is she?"

The newcomer told the cameras that she was a Mediterranean woman and that she was going to reshuffle the cards in the villa. Calvin told her that he thought they were a good fit because she looked "so hot".

On Godfrey's date with Cassy, the first thing she asked him was how he felt about breaking the rules, and he said, "count me in". However, she immediately revealed to him that she was coupled with someone at the villa and would like to continue with him.

While Cassy took to a Too Hot to Handle: Germany confessional to say that she was thinking about Lennert her whole date, Calvin said that he liked Jennifer, and Joena would just have to deal with the consequences. The episode ended on a cliffhanger making Cassy's decision to stick with Lennert apparent, but not revealing Calvin's final decision.

All 8 episodes of Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

