During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, revealed the reason behind him playing drums as his wife gave birth to Rocky Thirteen in November 2023. As Kourtney was taken to the hospital to give birth, she recalled the moment and said,

"Travis brought his practice drum kit and how special to be drumming to his son's heartbeat."

Kardashian added Barker could play the drum using the baby's heartbeat as a metronome, while it also had a calming effect on her. She'd hear it during her pregnancy and would fall asleep to it, to which Travis said,

"This baby's heard a metronome a lot, babe. He's going to have great timing."

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis have children from their ex-partners, Rocky Thirteen is their first child together.

"Practicing to my babies heartbeat," says Travis Barker

In November 2023, as their son, Rocky Thirteen, was born, Travis Barker uploaded a video on TikTok with the caption,

"Practicing to my babies heartbeat."

In the video, he plays a drum pad based on the rhythm of his son's heartbeat. In the video, Travis is in a hospital or doctor's office. After his TikTok video went viral on the internet, many people commented on the video calling it "weird" to play drums in a hospital. Some also wondered why the sound did not annoy Kourtney.

While talking about the entire experience of Kourtney giving birth, Travis Barker revealed details of what the couple did a day after Kourtney went into labor,

"We went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed. Then we have s*x to get things going, see if that helps. That can help sometimes."

In the recent episode of the show, while the couple revealed how the drum playing was helpful during labor, they listened to Frank Sinatra during the delivery. Kourtney recalled being surprised when Barker picked out the artist,

"Right when Travis started playing music, I think he felt that he was gonna have these rock vibes. And then right when he went to select the music, he went for some Frank Sinatra. We listened to only Frank Sinatra during the birth."

In a June 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed the two had moved in together after two years of marriage. Kourtney explained the plans they have to merge both their households,

"We're going to move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo my house at the same times so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."

In a 2022 home tour with the Architecture Digest, Travis Barker explained he planned to convert his home studio into a bunk room so that Kourtney's kids could be comfortable.