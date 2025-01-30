The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 episode 18, i.e. reunion part 2, was released on January 29. The episode saw the cast members addressing topics such as Bronwyn's confession on the show about Todd's infidelity, Mary's discovery of her son's drug addiction, and issues between Mary and Meredith.

In episode 18, Andy stated that Meredith was accused of using her son's sexuality as leverage to spread rumors about Angie's husband, Shawn's sexuality. Meredith denied the claims and said she was falsely accused of doing so.

Angie then mentioned Monica Garcia, an ex-cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and said she was the one who told her Meredith was behind the rumors.

Meredith claimed the contrary and said Monica was the one who said it. Upon checking with the control room, Andy confirmed that Monica did say Meredith spread the rumors, but the latter still disagreed.

She got up from the reunion couch and was about to leave when the control room played another clip of Monica saying Meredith wasn't the one to say those things. Andy confirmed that Monica indeed said both of those things on camera, which led to the confusion.

"Even Andy says Monica is an unreliable source, give it up her flop stans she’s never returning!!" a fan said.

"Now wait a minute… if the ladies are always discrediting Monica as a source, then why should Angie K believe Monica when Meredith says Monica absolved Meredith of any involvement??" said another.

"Angie is clicking down, because Monica has been proven as a compulsive liar. So why are her words taken as gospel?" commented one.

"Meredith never mentioned Sean’s sexuality on TV. Whitney and Monica did! The fact that the fans think she did is wild," another wrote.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City accused Monica of mixing things up while others believed she told the truth when she said Meredith was the one behind the rumors.

"Monica stays on their minds and they blame her for everything that's why I say she needs to come back so we can get some true resolve," an X user wrote.

"We already established Monica is a lying hot bag of garbage why we rehashing this," another user wrote.

"Monica didn’t lie on Meredith. Meredith literally said “Rumauuuurs and naStyness” about Angie’s husband and all Monica did was say the rumor she was referring to. Monica is absolutely vindicated," commented one.

"I’m glad Meredith is standing on business because Angie has held this grudge against Meredith over something she didn’t say…it was all Monica," another wrote.

Meredith and Angie clash on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion

When Angie accused Meredith of raising questions about Shawn's sexuality, she denied it. The podcast, where the topic was mentioned, was brought up by Angie, to which Meredith said she only mentioned Shawn's sexuality there to say that she wasn't using her son's preference to falsely accuse someone.

Andy found the back and forth "a huge waste of time" but Shawn said it looked like Meredith and Monica did have something to do with the start of the rumor. Angie said "Justice for Angie, justice for Shawn" because she was sure of Meredith's hand in the rumor as she believed what Monica had said.

However, when it was uncovered that Monica had spoken in both their favors, Andy said Monica couldn't be trusted and nipped the topic.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 come out on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

