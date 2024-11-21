“WHACK HER AGAIN”— The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City react to Angie and Meredith’s fight

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 made it to episode 10 on November 20. The episode, titled Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, documented the ladies gathering for an Audrey Hepburn-inspired lunch.

At brunch, Meredith again brought up Shawn's confession on Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, released in October 2023. According to him, Meredith was accusing him of being queer and sleeping with men while calling herself accepting because her son was queer too.

In episode 10, Angie brought up the topic, wanting to resolve it. Meredith told her it riled her because it was concerning her son. Angie refuted that Meredith was indeed in the wrong because she got a lot of flak from the queer community for calling the former's husband queer.

Following the episode, fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City came to X to react to this fight between the two. Some praised Angie for standing up to her, while some called Meredith out for her behavior.

"WHACK HER AGAIN MISS ANGIE," said one fan.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@thedillonbreck)

"ANGIE CLEARED MEREDITH SO BAD! SHE WAS GETTING LOUD CAUSE ANGIE WAS ON HER NECK! SAVE THOSE FAKE TEARS GIRL!" another fan said.

"Angie is the realest on the show," a third one added.

"Ouhhhh Angie don’t eat Meredith up like that! And the funnier part is that she’s like the leveled-up version of what Meredith was trying to go for with her Aubrey outfit. But it’s true, she can’t leverage having a queer kid after getting backlash. Thoughts?" another wrote.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City called Meredith for fighting with Angie.

"Every time Meredith doesn’t like being called on her sh*t. She’s the first to hightail it out of dodge. Running away is her storyline. She’s always the victim. It’s getting old and she needs to thank Angie for giving her *ss a moment this season because she’s been boring," an X user added

"Meredith hasn’t said one word and when Angie forces her to interact and contribute to the group, she literally becomes a lunatic and finds the weakest excuse to leave…. ," another X user added.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City spoke for Meredith and said that she never said anything about Shawn she only addressed rumors around the topic.

"HOW MANY TIMES DOES IT NEED TO BE SAID?! MEREDITH NEVER SAID HE WAS GAY!!!!! SHE ALLUDED TO RUMORS AND WHITNEY MADE MONICA SAY WHAT SHE HAD HEARD ON CAMERA!!!" commented one.

"Meredith did not say your husband was gay MONICA DID. Meredith said there were rumors please…" another commented.

The fight between Angie and Meredith led to the latter fighting with Whitney and Mary on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

In The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode 10, when Meredith played back the podcast for everyone to hear, Whitney snatched the phone out of Meredith's hand and started using it. However, Meredith got up, snatched it back, and asked Whitney not to scroll. The latter said she just wanted to increase the volume.

However, Meredith wasn't having it and said that she shouldn't have snatched her phone out of her hand. Whitney said that she shouldn't have waved it in her face. Angie also didn't respond well to Meredith trying to make people hear back the podcast as she got up and said:

"You're hateful, you're miserable, you live to try to expose people because you're miserable."

Mary got up to interrupt the fight but Angie or Meredith wouldn't listen to her. She yelled their names but they wouldn't stop calling each other out. So Mary screamed at Meredith telling her to get out of her house. Meredith took it literally and got up to leave. Mary reacted to it saying, she didn't mean it literally and that she was trying to defuse the situation. However, Meredith shared that she was hurt by Mary and that she needed some time to be away from the group.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City come out on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

