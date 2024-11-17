"Very immature" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Marques' conversation with Tricia and Ken

Love & Marriage: Huntsville aired a new episode on Saturday, November 16, 2024. It saw a heated conversation between Ken, Tricia, and Marques, Tricia's estranged husband. Marques questioned Tricia's relationship with Ken while complaining about his distorted bond with his children.

Marques believed Tricia started an emotional relationship with Ken while she was still with him. However, Tricia dismissed his allegation, explaining that their romance sparked only after Marques distanced himself from her and their children.

Marques also expressed concern about Ken's closeness with his children, wondering if he was trying to take over their father's role. Ken reassured him that he was not attempting to step into his shoes, however, he admitted to developing a solid relationship with them. Ken cited Marques' absence as the reason for his broken connection with them.

Ultimately, Marques got Tricia to sign the divorce papers, hoping it would help him mend his relationship with his children. Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans took to X to comment on their conversation. While many criticized Marques for complaining about Ken, others praised the latter for being there for Tricia's kids.

"How was Tricia even married to Marques? He's very immature, like he's 15 years old. Thank the Lord those kids do have Ken as a father figure in their lives," a fan wrote.

"Marques hours a deadbeat just sign the damn papers and get off our screen lying you’re made because Ken is doing what you’re supposed to be doing for your kids," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans called Marques out for being absent from his children's lives.

"Is Marquez slow? I'm not trying to be funny. You up and left your home where your wife and kids were. You didn't come around. Now you have an issue because someone else stepped up?" a user reacted.

"Marques this guy….he will ghost them in a month and return 2 years like why y’all keeping me away from my kids," a person commented.

"If Marques really thought his kids were in harms way he would have did something about it . The problem is he didn’t want Tricia and he didn’t want nobody else to want her either," another fan wrote.

"What does Marques expect ? he would feel a way if Ken ignored his children and rested them differently like let’s be serious," one user posted.

Other Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans praised Ken for playing their father's role in Marques' absence.

"Ken is such a stand up man … Literally!!!!! You can not deny that, Marques is a Crybaby and doesn’t care, Tricia is with who she needs to be THEY FIT, Mel need a Humbling, Sunni need her a** beat, Destiny is still that Girl," a person reacted.

"Marques needs to take notes from Ken! Cause it was Marques’s a** that made the decision to leave his kids and have another MAN step in to take care of them!" another netizen commented.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Marques feels uncomfortable with Ken tucking his children into bed

In episode 3, Marques mentioned he was uncomfortable with Tricia's relationship with Ken since she had yet to divorce him. Tricia explained that her emotional relationship with Marques was already over when Ken entered her life. Ken chimed in on their conversation and clarified that he was not "messing around" with Tricia when she was with Marques.

At that point, Marques mentioned he was concerned about Ken's presence around his children. Tricia retaliated, saying Ken stepped up only after Marques stopped visiting his kids, causing a rift between him and them.

"Your dad was there, you were not," Tricia added.

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Marques asked Ken if he hugged his daughter and tucked her into bed at night, to which Ken replied, "We definitely show affection." Marques admitted that he felt uneasy about Ken being involved in his children's lives, especially when Ken tucked them into bed since it was Marques' responsibility as their birth father.

Tricia felt that Marques used Ken's presence as an excuse to justify his absence from their lives. Meanwhile, Marques looked forward to getting to know Ken so that he felt "no animosity" when he visited his children in his presence. Even then, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star stated that he did not appreciate Ken buying his son and nephew a car.

Ken explained his relationship with Tricia's kids developed naturally and advised Marques to be more proactive if he wanted to bond with him.

"I'm trying to assist you and making sure these kids get the affection, the love, the treatment, mentally, physically, financially, all across the board," he added.

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star wanted Marques to be involved with his kids, stating he never wanted to jeopardize their bond. He clarified he had no "ill intentions" and mentioned that he showed love through action, not words.

Their conversation ended when Marques asked Tricia to sign the divorce papers. He aimed to rebuild his relationship with his children after officially ending his marriage to Tricia.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday at 8 pm ET only on OWN.

