“Very messy”— Married to Medicine fans criticize Heavenly and Simone for talking about Phaedra to Apollo

Episode 12 of Married to Medicine season 11 was released on February 23. The episode started when the previous one was left off at Greg's physical altercation with Quad's boyfriend, King. The two were pulled apart by the cast members and were asked to calm down.

The last episode also documented Phaedra's verbal fight with her ex-husband, and Apollo's current partner, Sherien. In episode 12, Heavenly— who invited Apollo and his Sherien to the cast trip— and Simone, sat down with Apollo and Sherien to discuss what went down the day before.

They said that they had a problem with Phaedra not opening up and thinking that she was above them all. Apollo and Sherien agreed. They questioned Phaedra's lashing out at Apollo and Sherien when she got her own partner to the retreat as well.

Fans of Married to Medicine took to X to criticize this sit down, as they thought it was inappropriate of Heavenly and Simone to be criticizing Phaedra in front of Apollo.

"This little girl chat between Heavenly, Simone and Phaedra’s ex-husband who m they don’t really even know with is very very messy," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @lowkiy1924)

"I’m so sick of Heavenly and Simone. Why are you having a conversation with Apollo and his wife about Phaedra…," said another fan.

"Why would Phaedra open up when y’all all up in her ex-face with the woman he cheated on her with asking for info on her????" added another.

"When Heavenly turns on Simone again. Chile…..She deserves it. Because this sit down with Apollo and his wife and NOT Phaedra. Y’all friend & cast member is crazy. Y’all are exactly the type of b**ches she meant y’all were when she said it," commented one.

Fans of Married to Medicine supported Phaedra's decision to not open up to the cast because of their actions towards her.

"This is exactly why Phaedra left this group behind. These four are sitting here acting like she’s the problem when y’all conspired to bring her ex-husband’s MISTRESS in the front of her?????" an X user wrote.

"Phaedra was y'all friend and she probably feel like y'all ain’t even check on her but all in her ex-husband face and his feelings," another user wrote.

"Phaedra was correct to leave. Heavenly & Simone cozying up to Appollo & his wife and not checking on her is very telling," commented one.

"Yes Phaedra got with that African man to make Apollo jealous and it worked. He cheated while she was pregnant. She a Scorpio we are very calculated and unfortunately vengeful you play in our face we will have the final laugh," another wrote.

What Heavenly and Simone discussed with Apollo and Sherien in Married to Medicine season 11 episode 12

In their sit-down with Apollo and Sherien, Heavenly apologized to them for whatever happened in the previous episode. Apollo said that Phaedra knew Cheick was his friend, and she was dating him purposely so that Apollo would find out. Sherien agreed that she had a completely different agenda of dating Cheick.

Heavenly said in a Married to Medicine confessional:

"Phaedra set this s**t up y'all, it didn't work out. It backfired but it ain't my fault."

Apollo told them that he asked her to have a one-on-one with him, but she wasn't listening. Heavenly and Simone said that Phaedra always acted distant, as she didn't open up to them and kept things private. That being said, Simone added that they saw through her "bulls**t".

Heavenly added that Phaedra didn't want to "play no more" if things weren't going her way, and if she wasn't always in control. Phaedra left the Married to Medicine trip because she thought she wasn't being supported by her castmates.

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 come out on Sundays, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

