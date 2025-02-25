What are the charges against Shangela? RuPaul's Drag Race alum accused of assault

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela has been sued for s*xual assault in a new lawsuit less than a year after her last lawsuit for the same was dismissed. In a new complaint made on Monday, February 24, an adult film star Eric Poff, who goes by Dakota Payne, alleged that Chantaize Darius Jeremy Pierce, aka Shangela, r*ped him while they were filming Hurricane Bianca in Manhattan sometime in October 2017.

Ad

According to People, based on the lawsuit documents, Poff and Pierce were having some drinks during the filming, with the former saying that he "consumed one or two drinks" at the time when they were at a bar.

However, he noted in the filing that he believed the drinks were "'spiked' with a dr*g." The filing further claims:

"Plaintiff [Eric Poff] has this information and belief because he has no memory of events between consuming the drink and becoming semi-conscious in a hotel room."

Ad

Trending

The lawsuit also documents what Poff alleged about RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela. He said in the filing that he woke up with an unknown man ana**y penetrating him "without consent" while he was "bent over the bed," with Pierce "watching from the corner of the room."

Poff further alleged that Pierce followed the unknown man in doing the same s*xual act to him without his consent.

Ad

In the suit, his lawyers noted that Poff being in a "semi-conscious state" couldn't have possibly consented to any s*xual activity. They concluded the filing, saying:

"Accordingly, Defendants violated [The Victims of Gender-Motovated Violence Protection Law] by s*xually assaulting Plaintiff, which is a felony and an act of motivated, at least in part, by Plaintiff's gender."

New lawsuit brings RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela's s*xual assault accusers to 7

With the new s*xual assault lawsuit against former RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela, it now brings her r*pe accusers count to seven. It started with Rolling Stone's "Exclusive" investigation on March 18, 2024, which uncovered previously unreported police reports of s*xual assault allegations from five different accusers.

Ad

The assault reportedly happened between 2012 and 2018, with claimants stating that Pierce either s*xually assaulted them or attempted to have s*x with them while they were drunk and couldn't consent to the act.

All five reportedly identify as queer and were either performers at drag shows or regular attendees.

Ad

Per the Rolling Stone report, four of the five accusers said that they found Pierce either s*xually assaulting them or an unknown man doing it while Pierce was watching while they were intoxicated.

The fifth accuser, however, mentioned that the RuPaul's Drag Race alum attempted to penetrate them despite rejecting her advances.

At the time, Pierce's attorney, Andrew Brettler, sent a letter to Rolling Stone, per People, denying all s*xual assault allegations. He said that all claims were "false and unsupported by any evidence or reliable witness testimony."

Ad

However, days after the Rolling Stone report was published, Daniel McGarrigle, a former Drag Race production assistant filed a lawsuit accusing Pierce of r*pe and gender violence. It has since been dismissed "with prejudice."

Shangela is an American drag queen and comedian best known for competing on RuPaul's Drag Race in seasons 2 and 3, where she finished in 12th and 6th place, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback